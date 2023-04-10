Your dog is an important member of your family, so you should make your home and yard as dog-friendly as possible. Read on for some ideas to help you get started.

Add a Fence

If your dog spends a lot of time outside, then you must make sure your yard is fully secure. That may mean adding a fence. Do some research about fence styles and prices, and choose one that fits your situation and budget. Unless you have excellent do-it-yourself skills, consider hiring a professional to install your new fence to make sure it's safe for your dog. You might have to create some room in your budget, but it'll be worth it for the peace of mind a fence will provide.

Help Your Dog Beat the Heat

Heat affects pets just as much as it does humans, if not more, so make sure your dog has plenty of ways to beat the heat . If possible, keep your pet inside during the hottest part of the day.

If not, then provide a shady spot where your dog can relax and get plenty of water. Consider purchasing a pet water fountain that is less likely to spill or even a kiddie pool your pet can splash in and cool off. A traditional dog house is a great shade-making solution for your furry friend. You can even personalize your dog's digs with a bronze plaque; take a look here for a wide selection of types of plaques, including other materials like stainless steel and aluminum.

Remove Dangers

For a dog-friendly home and yard, do a full safety check regularly, and Rover.com suggests removing anything that could be dangerous . Secure toxic chemicals, paints, and potential choking hazards in a locked cabinet or storage shed (even if you must build a secure shed in the corner of your yard). Know which plants are dangerous to your dog, and remove them from your house or yard. Tuck electrical cords away, and put trash bins where your dog can't get to them. Finally, keep personal objects that your dog might chew on or accidentally ingest out of reach.

Create More Space

If you have a rather small yard, Homes & Gardens notes that you should think of ways to create more space for your pet to run and play. If there is a tree stump taking up too much room in your yard, have it removed. Check with a number of local professionals to see if their offerings are worth the cost of outsourcing removal, which will vary depending on your location, the size and accessibility of the stump, the removal method, and the necessity of removing the root system. You can also create a bit more space by limiting your landscaping and focusing instead on grassy areas.

Purchase Some Treats

Finally, make sure that your pet has some treats. These might be edible treats that send your pet into wiggling excitement. You can purchase a food cube to keep your pet engaged. But also look for a variety of indoor and outdoor toys or products to make your dog happy. Just be sure to check out customer ratings and especially reviews from veterinarians and other animal experts to be confident that your pet is getting the healthiest, safest items.

Be Dog-Friendly

Making your home and yard dog-friendly is simple. Begin by adding a fence, helping your dog beat the heat, sprucing up the doghouse with a classy plaque, eliminating dangers, creating more space by removing stumps if needed, and purchasing some well-reviewed treats. Your dog will thank you.