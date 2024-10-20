Millions of households in the United States own a pet, and dogs are one of the most common choices for animal companions. However, dogs are active animals who need time to run around and play, so how do you make time for all their needs while also working and spending time on your own hobbies? In this guide, we’ll provide advice on how to maintain all your responsibilities as a pet parent and still have time for yourself.

Take Up Hobbies You Can Enjoy at Home

Not all hobbies need to take place outside the home, and if you’re able to adapt your leisure time, you’ll be able to spend more time with your pet and still indulge your interests. For example, if you’re a fan of hitting the gym during your downtime, why not set up a home gym where you can still workout without needing to leave your pooch behind? Alternatively, if golfing is more your thing, you could go virtual and practice your swing on some of the world’s leading courses without leaving home. Look for opportunities to multitask too, like playing fetch while you read or listen to music.

Learn to Manage Your Time

Effective time management is essential when it comes to juggling pet care and personal time. If you feel like you’re always rushing from one task to another without any time to yourself, it could be time to try and establish a new routine. Start by creating a daily schedule that incorporates your pet’s core needs, like walks, play time and meals, alongside your own commitments and activities.

From there, you can prioritize and identify areas where you can streamline your efforts to free up valuable time. Combining tasks can help here, like listening to audiobooks while you walk the dog to get in your weekly dose of reading, or combining their exercise with your own morning run. This way, you don’t lose out on the things that are important to you, and your pet still enjoys a fulfilling routine.

Delegate Pet Care Tasks

Looking after a pet is time-consuming, no matter how much we love our animals, so if you can share the tasks that come with looking after a pet, it’s worth considering. Maybe you live with family members or roommates you can ask to help you out with feeding times or making sure they get regular walks each week. Alternatively, you might consider hiring a professional pet sitter to look after your pet while you’re out.

Doggy daycares are another option, where your dog can socialize with other animals and get exercise while you have uninterrupted time for your hobbies or seeing friends and family. Delegating doesn’t mean you’re not a loving pet owner – it just ensures your pet receives constant care and attention, even if you’re not always available.

Find Balance

Achieving balance between pet care and personal time often involves setting clear boundaries and managing your feelings of guilt. Remember that taking time for yourself ultimately benefits both you and your pet – it helps you recharge and be a more attentive, patient pet owner which is the best outcome for all involved.

Distinguish between quality time with your pet and those necessary care tasks, ensuring you provide focused, interactive periods alongside routine care. But be mindful of your own needs too. Although the benefits for seniors of having a dog are well documented, be aware if you have mobility issues or are walking a strong pooch. Your pet will be perfectly content with a nap, a shorter walk, or some independent play while you take care of yourself.

Involve Your Dog in Family Activities

Your pet is part of the family, so why not bring them along when you have a day out planned? From trips to the park or the beach to coffee runs on the weekends or family games, consider whether you can bring your dog with you for the fun. However, when you’re planning family activities, don’t forget your dog’s limitations. For example, if they get nervous in large crowds or spooked by loud noises, it might be best for their wellbeing to be left at home on occasions where these things can’t be avoided.

Bringing your dog with you on family days out might take a bit of extra planning and logistical effort, but it’s worth it to spend time with your loved ones and your four-legged friend. They’ll appreciate the extra attention and time spent with you while you also get to enjoy leisure time with your family.

Keep Your Dog Occupied While You’re Busy

If you’re going to be out for a few hours or you want to enjoy activities that require your undivided attention, keep your pet occupied with engaging toys that will grab their attention. Treat toys are perfect for this, like a KONG toy with some frozen peanut butter inside or a Lickimat.

However, remember not to rely solely on treats as this can be bad for their diet if overused. Toys which have a puzzle element to them and naturally stimulate their curiosity are also ideal, making sure your pup is kept happy and engrossed for hours.

Juggling pet care responsibilities with personal time and hobbies is an ongoing process but it can be achieved with a bit of flexibility and out of the box thinking. The goal is to create a harmonious routine that gives your dog plenty of love and attention, while still giving you the freedom for hobbies and activities you enjoy.

A happy, well-rounded pet owner is better equipped to provide consistent, loving care to their four-legged companion, so take note of the tips we’ve outlined here to embrace the joy of pet ownership while nurturing your own interests.