Just the thought of their pooch breaking irreplaceable items or causing a ruckus can make pet owners shy away from bringing their dogs to museums. Imagine taking an energetic pup to view an exhibit filled with ancient pottery, or bringing an extremely vocal or barky dog to a quiet gallery. For these reasons, most art institutions don't allow pets inside, but if you're a pet owner who loves art, history, or architecture, don't fret. There are some places where you can bring your furry companion while appreciating art.

Take for instance Pilaf, Demi Moore's pet chihuahua. In an interview with Vogue, the actress reveals that she has taken the pooch everywhere, including “Broadway shows, museums, the French Open, [and] art openings.” Moore adds that her dog is a service animal and that she's the most behaved out of all her pets, which makes taking her to places a breeze. For dogs that aren't service animals though, the rules may be a little more rigid, but here's where you can take your pet for an art-astic day, and what you can do for a hassle-free visit.

Know Where to Go

Let's face it, it's unlikely that your pet will be allowed at any museum that has fragile or delicate objects. However, some outdoor museums that feature art installations and sculptures will be happy to welcome you and your dog. You can go for a walk in the National Arboretum in Washington D.C. and enjoy the various flora and fauna. You can also visit the Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado and explore the grounds featuring dozens of interesting sculptures. In Illinois, there's the Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park which has 29 sculptures spread out across 100 acres of prairie. All of these places are guaranteed to be dog-friendly, but do remember to take a leash with you since the rules state that all dogs, whether they're pets or service animals, should be leashed at all times while on the grounds.

Some of the world's most iconic landmarks also welcome pets, so if you're traveling or going on a self-guided tour of historical and architectural sites, you can explore these places with your dog. For example, if you're on a walking tour in Cambridge, you'll find that this destination has a lot of green spaces amidst the historic city center where you can take scenic walks with your pet. Planning to go to Greece instead? You'll be happy to know that more than 120 archeological sites in Greece are now welcoming people with dogs. Keep in mind though that some of the more touristy sites, such as the Acropolis, the Knossos, and Olympia and Delphi, still won't allow pets to roam around.

Dog-Friendly Art Galleries

A few galleries in some of the most interesting art districts across the country are known to be dog-friendly. If you're in Alexandria, Virginia, head to the Torpedo Factory Art Center and enjoy looking at works from more than 150 artists. You can purchase art or sign up for classes, and your dog is absolutely welcome as long as they're on a leash. The Spanish Village Art Center in San Diego is another place where you and your dog can enjoy some beautiful artworks. Here, you can buy art, have a chat with artists, or participate in classes, and your pet is welcome to join you as long as they're leashed and well-behaved.

No-Fuss Art Excursion With Your Pooch

When planning a visit to art or historical institutions, it's important to take certain measures to have an enjoyable experience with your pet. First, call ahead to know more about a museum or gallery's pet policy as some places don't allow certain dog breeds, or they only allow small to medium sized dogs. You may also want to bring some essentials, such as a water bowl, some water, food, a foldable poop scooper, and plastic bags to avoid hassles while visiting with your pet. Lastly, never forget your leash, and keep an extra leash in your bag just in case. To keep your pet safe, place a GPS tracker on their collar so you can easily locate them if they wander too far from you.

Art excursions can be fun ways to learn and bond with your pet. Keep these tips in mind if you're planning to visit museums or galleries with your dog, and have a wonderful time looking at beautiful artworks with your furry friend.