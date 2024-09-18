Congratulations on finding the love of your life! Since you’re ready to get hitched, your baby pooch also needs to look well-groomed for your big day. After all, he’s such an important part of your life, why shouldn’t he be at your wedding? If you’re looking for fool proof pet grooming tips to make your little canine wedding-ready, here are 5 tips that you can’t miss.

Decide Where To Groom Your Dog

While training your dog for your wedding day is important, it’s equally important to groom your dog well. While many people prefer a professional dog grooming service for their little cutie before the wedding day, others might lean towards making him wedding-ready themselves. If you’re the former, ensure that you inquire about everything in advance, inform the salon about any allergies that your pooch may have and understand what services will they cover, when you can get the appointment, and any other specifics that you might like to straighten out. If you’re the latter and want to get your dog ready for your wedding day on your own, keep reading.

Bathe Him Right

If you want your dog to look like the most gorgeous pup with the shiniest coat on your wedding day, you must bathe him right. That’s right, there is a correct way to bathe your dog that you must follow to get them clean. Start with a doggy shampoo, followed by a doggy conditioner. Never use human products on your dog, they can cause skin allergies. After bathing your dog with products catered to him, gently pat him dry. You can also use a hair dryer for this step. Follow it up by gently brushing your dog’s coat in the direction of his hair growth. This will get rid of any tangled hair and avoid him from shedding too much on his wedding clothes later on.

Don’t Forget The Paws

It’s important to trim your dog’s nails, give his paws a thorough cleaning, and make them squeaky clean as there are going to be lots of people in expensive dresses at the venue, especially if it’s a Santa Barbara wedding. Start by giving your dog's paws a good scrub, followed by trimming of nails. This might be a good time to check for any injuries that your dog may have had while running around and tend to it. Follow up the process by moisturizing your canine’s paws and get them little socks or booties if it's cold outside.

Protect The Smile

If you’re getting married in a winery, your dog must shine against the rustic vineyard appeal of your wedding venue. But that can only happen when he’s got shiny teeth that can be seen as he smiles from ear to ear on your wedding day. To keep your dog’s teeth healthy and clean, you must clean them out on a regular basis, but especially before your wedding so that he can look wedding ready and well groomed. Gently brush your dog’s teeth with their brush. Don’t forget the tongue. A simple scraper will be good. And while you’re at it, clean his ears and nose with a damp cloth. This will make your dog look smart and help him feel clean.

Dress Him Up

Last but not least, it’s time to dress up your dog. If your pooch is playing an important role in your wedding ceremony, such as being the ring bearer, you can dress him in the same colors as the groomsmen. Alternatively, if your doggo isn’t too comfy wearing too many clothes, a simple vest and bow tie will do the trick. You can add brooch and other personalized accessories to his attire to make him look like the good boy that he is. Just remember to ensure that your dog is comfortable wearing the clothes and accessories that you pick for him. A dress trial, much like yours before the wedding day will be a smart way to ensure that your dog is wedding-ready.

Quick Recap

Your dog is an important part of your life, so having him with you on your wedding day is non-negotiable. However, it’s important to give a proper grooming treatment to your little baby to ensure that he’s ready to dazzle in all of those wedding pictures. By following the tips given above, you can make your pooch look like the cutest boi at the altar.