The festive season brings unique challenges for dog owners particularly if you’re maintaining a customized diet, juggling multiple work or family commitments, or travelling to different destinations.

Trying to keep everyone happy during Christmas holidays can be tough but your four-legged friends will benefit more the less their usual routine is disrupted. Changing feeding times or giving them the wrong festive treats can be harmful, while road trips and too many different settings can also take their toll.

Despite this being an often busy and stressful time of year, though, prioritizing your dog’s primary care needs will help you to relax and enjoy a healthy and merry Christmas. This article offers advice on how you and your furry friends can glide smoothly through the festivities.

Navigating Travel and Family Visits

When travelling between homes during Christmas, dog owners face additional considerations and knowing the best way to travel by car with your dog is key. It's important to position your pooch in your vehicle in the safest way and ensure you’ve got everything they need for the journey ahead.

If you’re going away for a lengthy visit to see family or friends, you won’t want to disrupt your dog’s routine too much or stress them needlessly by spending an excessive amount of time travelling or moving between various environments. During the festive season, dogs might also have to divide time visiting different homes and travelling long distances if their carers are a divorcing couple with joint canine custody.

Additionally, if you have to be away for a while, make sure you pack their toys, beds, blankets, and bowls. You’ll also want to ensure you have sufficient amounts of your dog's regular food. Specialist food and medicine might not always be available in different locations you travel to over Christmas. Most stores stock all types of plant-based dog treats and food but you might prefer to stock up for puppies or if your dog follows a tailored nutrition plan.

Managing Dietary Requirements

At Home

Monitor your dog's health closely during this period, as the combination of dietary maintenance, travel stress, and environmental changes can impact their wellbeing. Watch for signs of digestive issues, which might require adjustments to their individual diet during this time. Ensure your dog stays well-hydrated, particularly if travelling or in heated indoor environments. Consider adding moisture-rich foods to their meals, such as cooked pumpkin or cucumber, which can support hydration while maintaining their diet.

Christmas dinner poses particular challenges for dogs. While traditional Christmas meals often centre around turkey and other animal products, there are healthier festive alternatives that are safe for dogs. Consider preparing special holiday treats using dog-safe ingredients like sweet potato, pumpkin, and carrots. However, avoid common festive foods that are toxic to dogs, including chocolate, raisins, and artificial sweeteners.

When Visiting Friends and Family

Your dogs, like you, can be sensitive and take a while to settle into an unfamiliar place. When staying in new environments, establish a designated feeding area away from main festivities. This helps your dog feel secure while eating and prevents well-meaning guests from offering inappropriate foods. If visiting homes with other pets, consider feeding your dog separately to avoid food-related conflicts or dietary mixing.

Maintain portion control despite the festive atmosphere. Many dogs experience digestive issues during Christmas due to dietary changes and stress, so keeping their main meals consistent is crucial. If family members want to treat your dog, provide them with appropriate options and clear feeding guidelines.

Addressing Multiple Challenges

For separated couples sharing dog care during the holidays, maintaining dietary consistency becomes even more crucial. Create detailed feeding schedules and instructions, including precise portions and feeding times. Pack their food in clearly labelled containers with feeding instructions, not forgetting to highlight information about prohibited foods and why maintaining their diet is important for their health and routine.



This is equally important if your dog will need to spend time away from you with other family or friends. Share your dog's favourite recipes and treats with all caregivers to ensure consistency. Bringing a good supply ensures you won't need to compromise your dog's diet. Remember to take their familiar bowls - many dogs are sensitive to eating from new containers, especially when combined with other changes.

Some family members might question or challenge your decision to stick to a restricted or tailored diet for your dog during the holidays. If this is the case, explain the reasons why it’s important for your dog to maintain his routine even when you’re away on a Christmas vacation and, likewise, if you have invited guests to stay with you. Maintaining these consistent routines not only helps with diet but is also crucial for managing your dog's overall stress levels during this busy period.

Preventing Stress and Festive Hazards

Christmas can overwhelm dogs with increased social activities, unfamiliar decorations, and changes in routine. It’s sensible to learn and be aware of some Christmas hazards that might be dangerous for your dog, from candles and small toys to chocolate-shaped festive sweets. You’ll want to look out for signs of stress which may include reduced appetite, excessive panting, or unusual behaviour. Create a quiet space with familiar bedding and toys where your dog can retreat when needed.

Whether you have a young pooch with boundless energy or an older dog, you'll want to maintain their regular exercise routine despite a hectic festive schedule. If you’re able to and the weather isn’t too bad, try and keep up your dog’s usual daily walks. Physical activity helps manage stress and supports healthy digestion if they are indulging in a few extra treats along with their human companions. Consider morning walks before the day's festivities begin, allowing your dog to expend energy and maintain some normalcy.

Enjoying Christmas and the New Year

Make the festive season enjoyable for your dog by incorporating them into appropriate celebrations. Create special moments with dog-friendly advent calendars, or prepare frozen treats using fruit (checking all ingredients are dog-safe).

Consider establishing new holiday traditions that accommodate your dog's needs while celebrating the season. This might include special winter walks, making homemade dog treats, or creating fun indoor activities for days when weather restricts outdoor exercise.

While the Christmas period may present challenges for looking after your dog along with everything else to organize, with proper planning and attention to detail both you and your dog can enjoy a healthy and happy holiday season. By prioritizing your dog's needs during the festive period, you're ensuring your favourite furry friend remains healthy, confident, and content so you can all enjoy Christmas.