Keeping your home clean when you have pets is notoriously tricky. Whether you have a moulting cat, a pup with mucky paws, or a very hairy house rabbit, the smells and fur from your pet can be hard to stay on top of. That’s where cleaning hacks come in handy.

From baking soda to rubber gloves, discover the very best (and occasionally unusual) pet cleaning methods for a clean and happy home.

Create a Pet-Friendly Home

One of the most important cleaning hacks on this list doesn’t involve any cleaning at all.

Creating a pet-friendly home is all about preventing problems in the first place, and that starts with choosing the right products and furnishings for your space.

For example, did you know your dog’s food bowl is likely the third most bacteria-ridden item in your home?

By opting for stainless steel bowls, you make keeping them clean a lot easier. The non-porous material doesn’t allow bacteria to penetrate the surface, preventing build-up over time, and most options are dishwasher-safe.

You can also find pet-friendly furnishings that are less likely to become dirty. A pet-friendly sofa, for example, allows for stains and hair to be wiped away, while window shutters absorb less odours than fabric curtains and are easy to wipe clean.

By being conscious of cleaning when you make purchases or upgrades to your home, you can keep it looking its best with very little maintenance.

Stock Up On Baking Soda

When it comes to dealing with nasty pet smells, baking soda works a treat. This kitchen staple neutralises acids in odours to reduce their pungency, helping to remove the smell once and for all.

This is particularly useful if you have an animal that frequently makes a mess on your carpet. Following the baking soda technique, simply:

Sprinkle baking soda over the area after thoroughly cleaning the mess.

Leave it to work its magic for at least 15 minutes, though the longer the better.

If you’re able to, let the baking soda work overnight for the best results.

Vacuum up when done for an odour-free home.

You can also use baking soda to save smelly toys and blankets. Either soak them before washing in ½ cup of baking soda and water, or add ½ cup of baking soda to your washing machine.

Use Rubber Gloves to Pick Up Pet Hair

When it comes to how to keep your house clean with dogs and other furry friends, hair can be a real problem.

If you’re finding fur everywhere you go, try the rubber glove method. Simply pop on a pair of clean rubber gloves (those with bumps and ridges work the best), wet them with a little water, and run your hands over your surfaces.

The damp rubber works like a hair magnet, causing the fur to stick to it rather than your carpet or sofa. It’s a quick, effective, and pet-safe cleaning hack.

Fragrance Your Home With Scent Diffusers

Scent diffusers are a super simple way to win the battle against pet odours. The slow-release system continuously releases fragrances into the air that help to eliminate and mask the smell of your pets.

The best thing about this cleaning hack? It requires almost no effort. Simply add your reeds into the diffuser, place it in your home, and let the scent work its magic.

You do have to be careful, though, that you opt for a pet-friendly scent diffuser. If it doesn’t specify that it’s pet-safe, it may contain ingredients that are harmful to your animals.

We recommend pairing scent diffusers with the baking soda hack for best results.

Create Your Own Pet-Friendly Cleaners

Is Dettol safe for dogs? According to their own website, their Homes With Pets range shouldn’t be used around pets, making it tricky when you have a dog, cat, or other animal that doesn’t like to do what they’re told (e.g. stay away until the area is dry).

This is where pet-friendly cleaners come in handy. A pet-friendly disinfectant lets you clean without concern, and if your animals come into contact with the area while it’s wet, you don’t have to immediately hose them down.

Some great DIY cleaners are non-toxic and tough on dirt, stains and smells.

For instance, if your pet left you with an unpleasant stain, you can whip up a batch of DIY stain remover in two easy steps:

Mix baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and a splash of lemon juice (vinegar also works) until you have a thick paste. Step 2: Apply it to the stain and let it sit for 10 minutes, before wiping it away with a clean, damp cloth.

When you’re waiting for your next scent diffuser to arrive, you can also make your own non-toxic air freshener.

Simply mix together water with a few drops of pet-friendly essential oil (like lavender or chamomile) and spritz around your home.

Invest in a Pet Air Purifier

Air purifiers are another low-maintenance option for cleaning your home. These small but mighty machines sit in the corner of your house and filter the air of:

Fur

Dander

Dust

Odours

This can reduce the amount of cleaning needed to keep your space free of hair and smells. They also improve indoor air quality, helping combat allergies and respiratory issues so you can breathe easily.

Clean Dog Toys in the Dishwasher

You may already put your pet bowls in the dishwasher, but what about their toys? Rather than cleaning these by hand or letting them get smelly and dirty, you can pop a lot of toys in your dishwasher for quick and easy cleaning.

Many dog toys are dishwasher-safe. Simply pop them on the top shelf of your dishwasher and use a hot setting to kill all the nasty germs. Remember to keep your dishes far enough from your pet bowls and toys, too!

Final Thoughts

Cleaning with pups at home isn’t always easy, but it’s not impossible to keep your home tidy and smelling fresh. We hope these hacks have given you plenty of pet-friendly ideas to get started.