Home renovations are stressful for anyone, especially when it comes to elements such as decision fatigue and a disrupted lifestyle. When it comes to renovation regrets, 31% of survey respondents say that they underestimate the likelihood of problems arising during a home renovation, with the thought that everything will go smoothly, highlights one study from Toolstation. For those who have a dog at home, stressors can easily multiply — especially if you’ve never planned a major home renovation with a dog in the house before. From how you can handle an introduction to the value that a dog-friendly zone can have, the renovation process can be made simple and smooth.

The value of mindful separation — and patience

A mindful separation is a great way to handle a dog-friendly home renovation, as this will keep both your contractor and your pup safe throughout the entirety of the process. This involves the creation of a pup-friendly zone in your home, and should consist of an area that can be fully cut off from the renovation area — a closed door or even the use of baby gates can help keep your pup contained. As a result, you will effectively keep your dog out from under your contractor’s feet, and you’ll keep your dog away from any dangerous equipment, too. From there, the addition of your pup’s bed, a few of their favorite toys, and fresh food and water can help create a comfortable space. Remember that safety is a must even when the area is a temporary haven for your dog — this includes the implementation of standard puppy-proofing measures (such as putting away any medications, cables, and sharp or small objects).

If your plans involve a large home renovation, there is no doubt that you will have to make changes to your daily routine. Naturally, this can lead to major changes in Fido’s routine as well — for example, you may need to exit the home through a different door for daily walks, avoid a certain part of the yard, or feed your pup in a different room. Based on the extent and location of your renovation, your dog may be cut off from his usual favorite spots, which can add to the stress of the renovation. It’s important to note that your dog will need time to adjust to a new routine, a fact that highlights the value of patience at a stressful time. Consistency is a great way to help your dog adjust, and can be achieved by keeping as much as you can the same about their routine. This includes feed, walk, and play times, which will help maintain a sense of predictability throughout the renovation process.

A well-informed contractor is a must

Approximately 80% of American households are predicted to need handyman services at least once a year, highlights recent home service trends. Trends further reveal that repeat customers accounted for 39% of contractors’ annual revenue. When it comes to your contractor specifically, online reviews can be a great way to gauge whether they’re a right fit for you and your needs. Even if a contractor is noted to be dog-friendly, however, it’s important to keep everyone who will show up at the worksite in the know in regard to your dog — especially if your home renovation process will be a lengthy one. For starters, it’s essential to inform your contractor that you have a dog (or dogs) in the house, even if you plan to keep them separated from the worksite. This is particularly important if your dog will be around the worksite at any point — an accidental escape from their designated space or a walk by the worksite on their way to outdoor playtime are just a couple of instances in which your dog may see your contractor. Important notes, such as whether or not your pup is likely to run or jump can further help let your contractor know what to expect on arrival.

If your home renovation is scheduled to take place over an extended period of time, you may wish to consider whether you’d like to formally introduce your dog to your contractor. This may be an ideal situation if your contractor will be isolated to a certain part of the house (such as the front deck, for instance), where Fido may see the new person on their daily walk. When done properly, an introduction can help minimize your dog’s stress by letting him know that your contractor isn’t a random intruder. With that in mind, it’s important to do so safely. The Wisconsin Humane Society notes that your dog’s history and socialization level will play a part in how they interact with people. With that in mind, it’s crucial that your contractor first understands how to properly greet a dog before the introduction — for example, it’s important that they don’t approach your dog first or do so quickly. It’s equally as important to keep your dog on a leash, and keep an eye on your pup’s body language throughout the interaction. “If your dog is too fearful to approach even when your guest has turned to the side and lowered their body, have them simply toss a few tasty treats to your dog and then ignore the dog.” This, notes the Wisconsin Humane Society, will help create positive associations while assuring your dog that they won’t be pushed into an uncomfortable interaction.

The signs of a stressed out dog

Unfamiliar voices of contractors, pandemonium of construction noise, and general disturbance can all result in a stressed out pup — even if you’ve separated them from the madness. The American Kennel Club (AKC) notes that signs of a stressed out dog include growling, whining or barking, and pacing, to highlight a few. While a short and simple home renovation process can provide reassurance that your dog’s stress is temporary, it might be best to relocate your pup to a more relaxed environment if the renovation is a large project that will take a considerable amount of time to finish. This can be especially beneficial if your dog is extremely anxious to begin with, and can eliminate fears associated with your dog around the commotion of a construction project. A trusted friend or family member may be able to provide your pup with a quiet and serene environment in the meantime — while this can be an adjustment itself, it can provide a great reprieve from a stressful environment at home.

A home renovation is stressful enough — add a dog into the mix, and the result can easily resemble chaos. A well-informed contractor and a dog-friendly zone that is mindfully separated from the renovation, however, are key ways to guarantee a smooth and relaxed process.