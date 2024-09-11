Owning a dog can be a wonderful, rewarding experience, but it does come with certain expenses. Some of them are to be expected – you’ll need to provide essentials like food, bedding, and toys, and cover the healthcare costs that come with caring for a pet. However, other expenses can take many dog owners by surprise if they’re not equipped with the knowledge they need right from the start.

Here, we break down some of the more hidden costs that come with dog ownership, so you can plan your pet budget responsibly – and feel well prepared for the exciting day that you first bring your furry friend home.

Essential items

There are a number of essentials you’ll need to purchase in preparation for your dog’s first day at home. Food bowls, leads, collars, and crates might be the items that initially spring to mind – but have you ever considered a doggy toothbrush, anti-pulling aid, or identity tag?

The accessories your dog needs may depend on their age and breed, as well as your location, so you’ll need to leave plenty of time to research before shopping. Some items are required by law in certain countries (like an identity tag or microchip) so you’ll want to ensure you’re up to speed with local regulations to avoid any hefty fines.

Similarly, be prepared to upgrade or replace your dog’s essential items from time to time – if you’re adopting a puppy, you may find they outgrow items like their dog bed and collar rather quickly. Each of these accessories should be fairly affordable, but it’s important to leave room for them in your budget as they can add up to a significant sum over time.

Pet sitting

The process of adopting a four-legged friend can be truly exciting. But, with so much to take in and to look forward to, many of us become inclined to put some of the more practical aspects of dog ownership on the back burner. We want to spend every single waking minute with our new pet – so why would we be thinking about leaving town without them?

The truth is, while your dog can come along on most trips, it won’t be feasible to take them everywhere. You’ll probably want to avoid bringing your dog on a trip abroad, as travel on a plane will not only be pricey, but also potentially traumatic for your pet. With this in mind, you’ll need to consider how much money you have in your budget to cover pet-sitting services. If you take multiple trips each year, it’s definitely worth putting away a portion of your salary each month to cover the costs.

Behavioral training

Your dog may not need to be trained, but enrolling them in lessons can certainly help to teach them the necessary skills and boundaries and curb any unruly behavior. Some dog owners opt to adopt their pet first, and consider whether or not they’ll need training later – however, having a plan in place prior is advisable, to ensure a smooth transition and stable introduction to family life for your dog.

This is where having extensive knowledge about your dog’s breed and past experiences becomes crucial, as each dog will have unique needs and behaviours. Some breeds will be easier to train than others, so you’ll need to keep this in mind when estimating how many training sessions you’ll need to pay for.

Having the right accessories, pet sitting service, and training plan in place will not only help you to effectively plan your finances, but it’ll assist you in bonding with your furry friend too. Leave plenty of room in your budget to ensure you can cover every pet-related cost and give your dog a healthy, happy life.