Results of the survey by Mars Petcare’s Cesar brand indicate that 89% of pet parents felt the importance of spending time with their pooch during the workday. It further said that having a pet at work increases happiness, relieves anxiety or stress, and improves social interactions. Furthermore, almost 50% of dog owners said they would not leave their present jobs easily if the company allowed them to bring their pooch to work. Unfortunately, not all work places accept pets in their premises due to safety and productivity concerns as well as legal/insurance issues and company culture/preferences. The good news is there are companies that allow and even welcome or encourage the presence of pets at the office.

Outdoor Based Jobs

For people whose jobs involve the outdoors, bringing a pet is often easier because of the open spaces providing plenty of room for animals to roam. In addition, pets can be less of a safety hazard outdoors as there are fewer people and objects decreasing potential interactions. Workers can easily keep an eye on their four-legged friends to make sure they are behaving appropriately. However, outdoor jobs are also subject to specific regulations and safety rules that must be followed when accompanied by a pet to work.

To demonstrate, truckers spends long hours on the road and are frequently away from home. Hence, they may face isolation and have limited social interaction. These are part of the reasons why there is a trucker shortage in addition to ageing demographics and unattractive compensation package. While some may enjoy the solitude, others may feel the loneliness. Bringing a pet during the journey offers benefits such as companionship and emotional support. However, companies that do allow it will enforce restrictions such as the type, breed, and weight plus a deposit fee should your pooch damage the truck’s cabin interior. That said, trucking companies that have pet policies include Halvor Lines, JB Hunt, and Roehl Transport. Other outdoor jobs that make it easy for pets to tag along include landscaping, farming/ranching, and dog walking/boarding services.

Offices and Businesses

Apart from outdoor-based occupations, dog-related businesses are also welcoming to their employees’ furry companions. Veterinary clinics and animal hospitals often understand the unique bond between workers and their pooches. They acknowledge that allowing pets at work reduces stress, boosts morale, and enhances customer interaction. Pets may also accompany their owners if they're working at pet grooming salons and pet food or toy manufacturers. One company that has a ‘petiquette policy’ is American confectionery maker, Mars. It offers pet-friendly work places, playgrounds, walking routes, and animal-friendly meeting rooms. Social video game developer Zynga, named after its founder’s pet, has a dog park on its rooftop. Its cafeteria is dog friendly. Health insurance is provided, too for their workers’ pets.

Global retailer Amazon had dogs in mind when its architects designed the Seattle offices. A dog park is available for canines who came to the office. They can walk, stretch, run, or relieve themselves in said outdoor space. Biscuits are available at the reception desks while dog-friendly fountains scattered around the campus enable animals to hydrate themselves. Similarly, ice-cream company, Ben & Jerry’s, welcome pooches at the workplace. Visitors also get the opportunity to meet in-house dogs. On the other hand, Procter & Gamble not only allow employees to bring their pets to work, the company also provides an annual pet food allowance of up to 400lbs. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is a business that not only welcomes animals on its premises, workers can bring in any animal they want. To explain, while most companies would restrict their employees to bring only dogs, Tito’s does not have limitations. Hence, you can bring your pet turtle or rabbit, if you wish.

Pet-friendly workplaces offer benefits to employees and their customers. On top of companionship, they also improve morale and job satisfaction, and reduce stress and anxiety. However, it is important to respect the rules and restrictions in place for the safety and wellbeing of pets, employees, employers, and clients.