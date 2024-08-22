Millions of Americans struggle with anxiety and depression. While medications can help alleviate these symptoms, sometimes it might not be enough. Plus, who doesn't want a cuddly little companion that also makes you feel better?

This is where emotional support dogs (ESDs) come into play. We will discuss the best ESD dog breeds for anxiety and depression.

What Is an Emotional Support Dog?

An emotional support dog is a type of emotional support animal (ESA). While they're not service animals or therapy dogs, emotional support animals provide emotional comfort for people who have mental health disorders.

To get an ESA, you have to have an eligible mental health condition and speak with a licensed mental health professional to receive an ESA letter. This process can be done entirely online; we recommend a site like EmotionalSupportAnimal.

How Can Emotional Support Dogs Help With Anxiety and Depression?

Emotional support dogs can help with anxiety and depression by providing comfort for their companions. They can press up against people who are having panic attacks, and their companionship alone can help reduce depression.

Emotional support animals can also accompany people in some public spaces or keep people calm around others. That said, make sure you have authorization before going out in public with an ESA.

The 5 Best Emotional Support Dog Breeds for Anxiety and Depression

Some breeds are better than others for anxiety and depression, however, any dog can be a good ESD if it fits your needs. Ultimately, we're here to narrow down the options to help you make a good decision if you don't have a canine companion already. Learn about the five best emotional support dog breeds for anxiety and depression below.

Labrador Retriever

The Labrador retriever is always a good choice when you need a canine companion, regardless of the reason. They're easy to train, big enough to apply pressure for deep pressure therapy (DPT), and smart enough to not bark whenever they see something.

While they're medium-sized dogs, they're also not high-energy, so you can get away with having one in a smaller apartment.

That said, Labradors are larger, so you may need to feed them more and care may be more strenuous if you’re unable.

Poodle

The poodle is another dog breed that's great for emotional support dog work. They're great for anxiety and depression because they're smart enough to recognize when something is wrong with their human companions. Additionally, poodles come in many sizes, so you can find one that's adequate for your living space.

The only downside to poodles is that their curly coats may need more maintenance and shedding can become problematic. Still, their people-pleasing personality makes them an ideal fit for people with anxiety or depression.

Golden Retriever

There's no dog breed like the golden retriever. These dogs are happy, energetic, and fun to play with. Plus, they have enough energy to get people who have depressive disorders out of bed due to their high energy levels. For these reasons, you can't go wrong with golden retrievers for anxiety or depression.

The only downside with golden retrievers is that their energy levels may get the better of you. If you don't have the time to talk to them or play with them, caring for them can become complicated. Additionally, golden retrievers can get vocal sometimes, so you may want to exercise caution if you live near other tenants.

Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkshire terriers are small dogs that are cute, high-energy, and very chatty if you get them going. Their small size makes them the ideal ESD for anxiety or depression if you live in a small apartment without a lot of space. Yorkshire terriers are also smart dogs, so you don't have to worry too much about training them.

The only downside is that they can get vocal. If you don't train them to be calm around others, this can be problematic for other tenants.

German Shepherd

If you have the space, a German shepherd makes a great emotional support dog. Due to their size and intelligence, they can apply pressure if necessary and know how to keep you safe around others.

If you're anxious because you’re worried about potential intruders, German shepherds are also perfect because they can scare people away and work well as guard dogs. The only downside is their size, so keep this in mind if you live in a small space.

Find the Right Emotional Support Dog for Anxiety and Depression Today

Having an emotional support dog for anxiety and depression can make a huge difference for people who struggle with these mental health conditions. While medications for anxiety and depression can help, sometimes a canine companion can give you that extra comfort you need to feel better.

Additionally, ESA laws ensure that people with an ESA letter can live in otherwise non-pet-friendly housing.