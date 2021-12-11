U.S. Only | New
FitBark GPS
Introducing the world's smallest and lightest dog GPS tracker.
LEARN MORE
Worldwide | No GPS
FitBark 2
Join pet parents from 140+ countries in advocating for better informed dog health monitoring.
LEARN MOREWATCH VIDEO
Share your pup's photos with us! #FITBARK
Unmatched Comfort
The only dog trackers on earth that uncompromisingly fit 5 lb and 240 lb pups.
SHOP NOW
Human Tracker Friendly
Link your Fitbit, Apple Watch, HealthKit or Google Fit device and monitor progress together.
GET MOTIVATED
Research Grade
Learn why 100+ universities trust our trackers and use our platform to advance science.
EXPLORE HEALTH
24/7 Support
Our pack has your pup's back around the clock. Hit the bubble and chat with us. We don't bite!
“I tried all the GPS for dogs out there and have been waiting for FitBark to do a GPS version. The activity data is by far the best one out there - but the best part is the design. It's the smallest GPS for dogs on the market.”
– Jerry W, Los Angeles, CA