Get $50 OFF a FitBark GPS!
Sign up to our newsletter to unlock a coupon for your first order on fitbark.com
Your Cart
Heads up! Your cart contains products that may be incompatible with each other.
Subtotal
$
NaN
Taxes and shipping are calculated at checkout.
New
FitBark GPS 2nd Gen
Pet Location + Health Tracker
The smallest and most comfortable GPS tracker for dogs and cats. 16 grams packed with LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Waterproof and backed by a friendly 2-year warranty. Requires Wi-Fi and mobile location permissions.
$
NaN
+ Subscription
Get 50% OFF a FitBark GPS with code GPS23 through Mar 7, 2023
0
2-Year Product Warranty
30-Day Money Back on Tracker
30-Day Money Back on Subscription
Free Shipping on Orders Over $15
Free 2-3 Day US Shipping
Free Shipping on Orders Over $20
Free 2-4 Day Shipping from Australia
Free Shipping on Orders Over $15
Free 2-4 Day Shipping from Canada
Free Shipping on Orders Over $15
Free 2-4 Day Shipping from Germany
Free Shipping on Orders Over $15
Free 2-4 Day Shipping from Spain
Free Shipping on Orders Over $15
Free 2-4 Day Shipping from France
Free Shipping on Orders Over $20
Free Shipping on Orders Over $15
Free 2-4 Day Shipping from Italy
Free Shipping on Orders Over $15
Free Shipping from the United States
Free & Hassle Free Returns
Secure Checkout & 24/7 Live Chat
Track your pet 24/7 with 4G LTE connectivity
Select a plan in the FitBark app to activate the embedded sim card.
30-Day Money Back
Plans FAQ
3-Year
$5.95
/ mo
Save 40%
$214.20 every 3 years
2-Year
$6.95
/ mo
Save 30%
$166.80 every 2 years
Most popular
1-Year
$7.95
/ mo
Save 20%
$95.40 every year
Monthly
$9.95
/ mo
No commitment
$9.95 every month
Peace of mind. Motivation. Insight.
App Store
Google Play
All-in-one Pet GPS & Health Tracker
Track location in real time from your phone nationwide
Get alerted when your pet leaves a Wi-Fi Safe Place
Monitor health, sleep and behavior 24/7
Monitor mobility, anxiety and skin conditions
Compare health with that of similar pets
Get pets and humans on one family dashboard
Taps into all 3 major US carriers
It automatically switches so you always get the best coverage nationwide!
“I have the Fitbark GPS unit and I absolutely love it. I got it for peace of mind. I was just away for work and I was able to check on my boy at home 5 states away.”
Leslie
"We have these on all four of our dogs and they are a lifesaver. Our dogs are microchipped just in case but with the FitBark it's never even come to that. If they get out we know right away and we can track them to their exact location. The customer service is phenomenal as well."
The Red Moon Pack
“We LOVE FitBark! If Bailey steps a paw out of the yard FitBark alerts me... It’s a GPS tracker and so much more! I highly recommend!”
Wendy Wellman
Lighter. Stronger. Purpose-built.
At 16 grams, FitBark GPS is the only tracker on earth that uncompromisingly fits 5 lb and 240 lb pets. It's also waterproof, and attaches to your existing collar (up to 1.5 inch wide).
Buy now
Battery lasts weeks
Most pups and kitties typically recharge every 3-5 weeks. But every pet is unique! Here's what to expect.
Battery life
Monitor mobility, anxiety & skin conditions
Get alerted to early signs of illness and monitor existing medical issues.
I got the device to help track activity for my old dog who has arthritis. It helps me understand how much activity is too much and to watch for signs of pain. We haven't had many issues but the customer service is amazing, Highly recommend this!
As a veterinary professional using FitBark for their own dog, I highly recommend! I have been able to see if my dog's separation anxiety has been acting up, or if she is just napping the day away!
FitBark has played an important role in helping to keep our active, diabetic Jack Russell regulated. Balancing activity, food and medication was almost impossible until we got our FitBark. Now, we view the FitBark information multiple times each day to help us manage his care.
Compare FitBark Trackers
The ultimate sidekicks for your pet's safety and fitness.
FitBark GPS
2nd Gen
FitBark 2
Product family
GPS + Health
Health
Requires subscription
Device weight
16g
10g
Pet weight from
5lb
3lb
Location tracking
Escape alerts
Health monitoring
Link your human tracker
Multiple pets with one app
Multiple owners and caregivers
Battery life up to
Learn more
6 months
Frequently Asked Questions
FitBark GPS plays well with...
Colored cover
for FitBark GPS
$5.95
Shop
Zip ties pack
for FitBark GPS
$5.95
Shop
Charging cable
for FitBark GPS
$9.95
Shop
🐱 Kitty health analytics for your FitBark GPS are in the works!
FitBark Newsletter
Health and safety tips in your inbox every week.