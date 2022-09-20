Replace me with your overlay component
GPS & Health Trackers for Dogs and Cats
Track your furry friend's every move with precision and peace of mind.
New
FitBark GPS
GPS + Health Monitor
$99.95 + Subscription
Shop
FitBark 2
Health Monitor
$69.95
Shop
Compare FitBark Trackers
The ultimate sidekicks for your pet's safety and fitness.
FitBark GPS
2nd Gen
FitBark 2
Product family
GPS + Health
Health
Requires subscription
Device weight
16g
10g
Pet weight from
5lb
3lb
Location tracking
Escape alerts
Health monitoring
Link your human tracker
Multiple pets with one app
Multiple owners and caregivers
Battery life up to
Learn more
6 months
FitBark GPS Accessories
Compatible with FitBark GPS 1st and 2nd Generation.
Colored cover
for FitBark GPS
$5.95
Shop
Zip ties pack
for FitBark GPS
$5.95
Shop
Charging cable
for FitBark GPS
$9.95
Shop
FitBark 2 Accessories
Compatible with FitBark 2 Dog Activity Monitor only.
Colored cover
for FitBark 2
$5.95
Shop
Zip ties pack
for FitBark 2
$5.95
Shop
Charging cable
for FitBark 2
$9.95
Shop
