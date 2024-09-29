There’s at least one thing in life that’s a sure bet: dog parents love their pups. Tracking activity levels helps us learn how to spot stress in dogs. The more time you spend with Fido, the more you’ll learn about what kicks him into high – or low – gear.

Even the most well trained and disciplined dogs can exhibit stress. Evaluating and managing stress in dogs isn’t a one-size-fits all conclusion because different breeds and individuals react in different ways. But when you know your dog’s behaviors, it becomes easier to understand what’s going on.

Here are some “tell-tail” signs of doggie stress.

Travel

Traveling with dogs may be easy or difficult, depending on your pup’s penchant for adventure. Some dogs love to stick their heads out a car window and enjoy the breeze flowing through their fur. But for others, the level of stress and anxiety could rise when he or she must travel.

Signs of stress or anxiety include

Shaking –– if the dog is trembling, he or she can use a little human comfort and reassurance

Barking or whining

Hard drooling or panting

No appetite

Jumping around the back seat, not able to settle down

Hiding under the seat

Urinating or defecating in the vehicle

Vomiting

If your pup gets too worked up for anything more than a walk in the park, ask your veterinarian for advice on holistic or pharmacological approaches to relieving the dog’s stress.

Wagging Tails

Reading a dog’s mind is difficult, but the direction and speed of the tail give us a clue about what’s happening.

Many times, a wagging tail indicates a happy or excited dog. But tail wagging can also mean the animal is stressed, scared, frustrated, or annoyed.

Fast-moving tails (often) mean an excited pup who could be content, on alert for something (like strangers approaching the home or a neighborhood dog on your front lawn), or just happy to see his human family.

Long, slowly sweeping tail motions are easy ways to greet caregivers. Spinning tail wagging (where the tail is high off the ground) is a happy gesture for Fido’s favorite people.

Possible Signs of Canine Stress

Like people, dogs have their own unique personalities. If your dog is in distress, he or she may be showing these signs.

Tail tucked under the body

Ears pinned down

Crouched body position, tense, tight, trembling

Wide open eyes, clenched teeth

Heavy breathing/panting

“Shaking off” (like when dogs are wet)

Pulling back on the leash or collar, trying to leave and take the leash holder with him, or feet dug into the ground.

Barking

Kind of like “goosebumps” for people, raised hackles are when a dog’s neck hair stands up (or the tail gets “puffy”). The animal is aroused but not necessarily angry or stressed.

Causes of Doggie Stress

Changes in diet, environment, and routine are a few things that can throw your pup into a tizzy. A new home, new routes, absence of household members, change in food, and funny smells can be disturbing, too.

Other signs of a stressed dog?

Growling lets you know that the dog is uncomfortable, annoyed, or feeling threatened. If Fido growls during meal time, it may mean he wants his space to eat without distraction. If you have to take away a bone, toy, or something you think is unsafe, give him a treat as a trade. Some dogs like to growl while playing.

Pacing is a sign of stress when dogs cannot settle down. But for older dogs, it could also be a sign of dementia. If you have a senior dog, consult your veterinarian for more information on this type of behavior.

Illness isn’t always easily detectable, but dogs may be sick if they’re scrunched up tight with legs under the body, have closed or squinty eyes, are panting, or have drooping ears or tail. Call your vet immediately if the dog is vomiting or pooping uncontrollably.

Dogs (and cats too) give us subtle clues about what they’re feeling, but from day to day, it’s easy to forget what their actual behaviors are. Track activity levels by keeping a chart of stimuli and reactions. Another idea is to use a GPS monitor which, along with location, can help you keep track of your dog’s anxiety, sleep, and behavior.