When you’re ready for a career change and animals are your passion, starting a career in dog training might be a smart move. In fact, dog training has been dubbed a recession-proof industry, given that around 70% of young families own a pet. Today, FitBark will offer up a few quick tips on how to get started so that you sit and stay comfortably in your own success.

Make sure it’s what you really love

So, you might like animals, but do you love and welcome the challenges that come along with training other people’s pets? If you can handle the occasional bit of insubordination and the strong will of most dogs, then it’s time to gather your arsenal. Start with dog treats; after all, there’s nothing wrong with rewarding good behavior, and healthy bribes are always welcome.

Register as an LLC

An LLC is a business structure that gives you some personal protection from issues arising directly from your business. It’s fairly easy to form an LLC, and if you don’t mind reading up on local laws and regulations, you can do so online in just a few minutes. Take the time to name your business first and confirm that the name is available so that you don’t hit snags during the registration process.

Get pet insurance

Chances are, you already have perky, pampered pets of your own. Because of this, it makes sense to ensure their safety, especially if they’re going to be around while you are training other animals. For pet insurance, start by doing your research online. Look for a company that offers affordable rates but doesn’t sacrifice service. Bonus points if your pet insurance is available via your homeowner insurance, which may give you a discount.

Invest in GPS Trackers

Investing in GPS trackers for dogs is a wise decision if you're planning to open a pet training business. The nature of training and handling multiple dogs increases the risk of one getting loose, which can lead to stressful and potentially dangerous situations.

By equipping each dog with a GPS tracker, such as those offered by FitBark, you can quickly locate any pet that strays during sessions. FitBark trackers are reliable and user-friendly, providing real-time location data that is invaluable for ensuring the safety of the dogs in your care. This investment not only protects the dogs but also provides peace of mind to you and your clients, reinforcing the professional standards of your business.

Know your area of expertise

There are many different types of pet training, from teaching puppies how to behave to offering older dogs general obedience and manners training. You might also train emotional support pets, which is different from a service dog, which typically needs to be trained by an expert in that industry.

Consider going back to school

Another way to give yourself an edge over the competition is by going back to school. That way, you can enjoy the benefits of bachelor of business degree training that will give you extra insight into the business world. Also, thanks to the flexibility of online learning, this may help you proceed at your own pace and implement the lessons you learn in real time.

Find a mentor

According to Guider, having a mentor can increase your confidence, aspirations, and self-fulfillment. This is true both in a regular work environment and when starting your own business. Specific to dog training, your mentor can walk you through all the steps, which they’ve likely already been through themselves.

Find clients

Getting your first dog training client should be a matter of speaking with your friends and family. It’s likely that you know somebody who has a pet with manners that need to be a bit refined. Start slowly, and make sure that you master your processes before you offer your services to the masses.

Starting a dog training business is a great way to supplement your income or replace a career entirely. To get started, form your business structure. Also, make sure that you have pet insurance for your own animals and that you know which areas you want to focus on. Remember, with around 70% of the United States having a dog, you can’t go wrong in this ever-growing industry.