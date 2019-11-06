Cross breeding dogs is a subject of controversy the world over. Many dog owners believe that cross breeds are impure, and simply represent an experiment that has gone wrong. However, on the other hand, many other owners think the exact opposite, believing the practice of cross breeding to add more vigor and strength to the breeds it creates.

So, which is the right view to have?

Well, in essence, there is no right or wrong answer – the choice really comes down to the owner and the strength of their beliefs. As with most controversial topics, there are pros and cons to each side of the argument so it’s not as simple as saying that one view holds more merit than the other.

This article aims to discuss some of the main advantages and disadvantages of choosing to adopt a crossbred dog. Buying a dog of any kind is a very big decision after all, so it’s imperative that you know your stuff going in.

What is cross-breeding?

First things first, let’s take a detailed look at what cross breeding actually is.

Cross breeding is the process used to breed two separate breeds of dogs together. Take a goldendoodle for instance – this breed of dog is made up of the combination of a golden retriever and a standard-sized poodle. In turn, this provides owners with the hypoallergenic properties of a poodle, and the personality of a retriever.

Theoretically, it is possible to take any two breeds of dogs and breed them together. You can, in fact, even breed dogs with other genetically-similar species, such as wolves, coyotes or dingoes, to produce what is known as a ‘hybrid’.

The Advantages of Cross Breeding

OK, now that we know what cross breeding is, it’s time to look at whether it is a good idea or not. Let’s start by discussing some of its main advantages:

More variety. Since there are so many breeds of dog to choose from, it’s possible to create a wide variety of designer dogs. As long as the two pure breed dogs you choose to mate are compatible, designing the dog of your dreams is a fairly straightforward process.

Cross breeding dogs limits the likelihood of pre-existing genetic diseases being inherited. This, in turn, can increase the strength and vigor of crossbred puppies.

Crossbred dogs can learn to be disciplined as easily as purebred alternatives. They can also adopt the personality of their parents, and won't be timid when socialized around others.

With so many possible combinations, each crossbred dog is as unique as the next. Each time two pure breeds mate, it is literally a coin toss as to how the dog will turn out in terms of both its appearance and personality.

The Disadvantages of Cross Breeding

Most of the distaste towards cross breeding comes from purebred breeders who worry that it poses a danger to dog breeding in general. Therefore, with the aim of being as impartial as possible, let’s take a look at when cross breeding isn’t such a good idea:

High cost. When compared to breeding a purebred, cross breeding tends to be a lot more expensive. This, unsurprisingly, deters a lot of wannabe dog owners.

While many breeders argue that cross breeding produces healthier, stronger dogs, there is no scientific evidence to back this up. Therefore, the combination of two separate dogs could potentially lead to serious genetic entanglement issues; it could work out brilliantly, but also terribly.

Predicting the size of a puppy is much more difficult in dogs that have been crossbred rather than purebred. If two breeds of differing sizes are combined, it will be anyone's guess as to how big or small the puppies will turn out to be.

Not knowing the size of the litter can lead to potential difficulties when it comes to delivering them. If the puppies are too big for a dog to give birth to, this could lead to an emergency C-section being required which may lead on to other specialist, difficult-to-diagnose complications.

So, should you choose a crossbreed dog?

The answer to this question really comes down to you. Crossbred dogs can be just as loving and friendly as any pure breed, so it depends on whether or not you agree with the principles behind its practice.

Before you decide, it’s important for you to weigh up the pros and cons of each, and take a thorough look at the breeds of dogs you’re interested in mating. Only then will you be able to determine once and for all which type of dog is the right choice for you.