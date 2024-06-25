Having pets can make your family feel complete. They bring life to your home, companionship, and joy. Oh, and also a whole lot of mess…from muddy paw prints to fur wet from the rain, there’s a lot your pets can add to your home (literally).

So, how do you balance the enjoyment of having pets with the near-constant cleaning requirements?

In this article, we will be sharing how to keep your house clean when you have pets. Whether you have a lot of time or a little, our tips are suitable for everyone.

Let’s get started.

Place Rugs at Each Door

While it’s vital to ensure your pet gets enough exercise, one of the most common frustrations pet owners face is muddy pawprints being tracked through the house.

This is a problem that only worsens during the winter months when it’s constantly raining and those once-beautiful countryside walks become muddy obstacle courses (great fun for pets, but lots of clean up afterwards).

That’s why we recommend situating rugs at each door around your home. If you want to be extra vigilant, you might consider placing rugs inside and outside each door so that your pet can thoroughly dry their paws as they walk inside. It’s a simple tip but an extremely effective one.

Use an Air Purifier

Have you ever walked into someone’s home and thought, it smells like a dog lives here. Many pet owners (perhaps yourself included) become nose blind to the smells in their own homes. Learning how to keep your house clean with dogs and other pets is vital for avoiding this problem.

A great solution is to use an air purifier. These clever machines remove dust and dander from the air, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. This is especially helpful if your home is poorly ventilated or you have more than one pet. Keeping the air fresh and clean in your home will make a big difference to its smell.

Decorate with Dark Colours

If you’re learning how to keep your house clean as a pet owner, many people agree that the best thing they did for their home (and their sanity) was to decorate it with dark colours.

Painting the lower cabinets in your kitchen a forest green or dark blue, for example, will help hide the smears and discolouration caused by wagging tails, wet noses, and muddy paws.

While this isn’t strictly a cleaning tip, decorating with dark colours will help your house look and feel cleaner for longer. So, you won’t have to worry about wiping down your cabinets on a daily basis but instead can keep them clean on your own schedule. This makes your job a whole lot easier.

Replace Curtains with Blinds

While curtains make for a lovely focal point in any room, they can become prey to curious and mischievous pets. Dogs end up winding in and out of the curtains after a bath and kittens often claw their way to the top. These activities can cause your curtains to become discoloured and frayed. They also cause your curtains to soak up the smell of your pets over time, which isn’t pleasant for anyone.

Replacing your curtains with window shutters is an easy way to solve these problems. Blinds do not harbour bad odours, they do not fade or fray over time, and they are situated off the floor and so remain out of reach to most climb-happy pets.

Add Blankets to Furniture and Beds

Does your cat like to curl up on the bed during the day? Do your dogs enjoy a snooze on the couch? Some pet owners allow their pets up onto the furniture. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

However, the only problem is that furniture can become stained, discoloured, dirty, and worn out faster. Not to mention the build-up of animal hair…seriously, it can quickly get out of control.

Throw blankets offer an excellent solution. They are far easier to clean than your upholstery and they have the added benefit of looking very stylish. There are almost limitless options to choose from, with different prints, colours, and designs to explore. So, you’re bound to find a few options that complement your home while providing a practical solution for your pets.

Invest in Washable Pet Beds

To keep your home as clean as possible, it’s a good idea to invest in washable pet beds. Your pet’s bed is a breeding ground for dirt, bacteria, and germs to collect. And with your pet jumping from their bed onto your furniture, they often end up spreading these germs around your home, making you more prone to illness and infection.

Washable beds make it easy to keep your pet’s sleeping area clean and hygienic. Just like you wash your own bedding, it’s important to wash your pet’s bed regularly and washable bedding is an easy way to achieve this.

What’s more, it’s a great way to prevent odours from building up in your home and is an important part of maintaining a healthy sleeping environment for your pet.

Vacuum and Mop Your Floors Daily

We know this sounds like a lot of work, but keeping your floors clean is vital when you have pets. It prevents the spread of germs and other bacteria around your home.

Many pet owners invest in robot vacuum cleaners. These cordless vacuum cleaners keep your floors swept up at the end of each day so you can quickly swipe the mop around for the finishing touches.

There’s no need to spend an hour trailing your vacuum cleaner around your home. With a robot vac, the hard work is done for you. This makes it easier than ever to keep your floors free from pet hair and dirt.

Create Off-Limit Areas for Your Pet

Keeping your home clean when you have pets can, at times, feel like an impossible task. However, there are steps you can take to keep the mess and dirt under control. One of these is to create off-limit areas for your pet. These can include areas such as bedrooms and kitchen counters.

According to Dettol, “some of the germs that pets carry (including salmonella and staphylococcus) can be spread to humans.” Therefore, if you’re setting areas that are off-limits for pets, it’s best to start by limiting their access to your kitchen counters or other surfaces where food is prepared. This will minimise the risk of spreading germs from your pets onto your food, keeping everyone in your home healthy and happy.

Keep Your Pet Clean and Healthy

To keep your house clean, it’s important to keep your pet clean and healthy. This means regularly bathing and grooming your pet, brushing their hair, clipping their nails, and wiping them down after a particularly wet and rainy walk. These habits will set good routines with your pet and prevent dirt from being trampled around your home on a daily basis.

Maintaining a regular pet grooming routine will also keep your pet healthy, allowing you to monitor your pet’s health by checking their physical condition on a regular basis. Pet grooming provides an opportunity for you to check your pet’s physical condition close-up and note any abnormalities so that these can be addressed as soon as possible.

Keep Pet Items Clean

Your pet’s toys can get dirty pretty quickly. As such, it can be helpful to keep these items clean. Try to purchase toys that can be wiped clean or thrown in the washing machine.

Washable pet toys save a lot of time and effort on your part, ensuring you can easily wash your pet's belongings. The easier it is to wash your pet’s toys, the more often you’ll do it.

Air Your Home Out Regularly

As often as possible, open the windows in your home to air it out. This is easy to do during the summer months when the weather is warm. However, during the winter months, it’s best done in 10-minute bursts so you don’t let out too much heat.

Fresh air is one of the best defences you have against pet odours. Even opening the windows for 10 minutes at a time can provide a much-needed breath of fresh air and blow away those stagnant smells.

Final Words

As you can see, there are numerous ways you can keep your home clean when you have pets. While it might feel like a daunting task, once you get into the habit of keeping things clean it becomes second-nature. You’ll soon find yourself opening the windows and hoovering your floors on a daily basis to keep on top of things.

We hope the tips we've shared in this article will help you keep your home clean so that it’s a comfortable space for you and your pets to enjoy.