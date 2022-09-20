Get alerted to early signs of illness and monitor existing medical issues.
I got the device to help track activity for my old dog who has arthritis. It helps me understand how much activity is too much and to watch for signs of pain. We haven't had many issues but the customer service is amazing, Highly recommend this!
As a veterinary professional using FitBark for their own dog, I highly recommend! I have been able to see if my dog's separation anxiety has been acting up, or if she is just napping the day away!
FitBark has played an important role in helping to keep our active, diabetic Jack Russell regulated. Balancing activity, food and medication was almost impossible until we got our FitBark. Now, we view the FitBark information multiple times each day to help us manage his care.
