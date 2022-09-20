Replace me with your overlay component
FitBark 2
Pet Health Tracker
The smallest and most popular fitness tracker for pets with users in 150+ countries. 10 grams, Bluetooth connectivity, battery life up to 6 months, a waterproof design and a friendly 2-year warranty.
Fun. Motivation. Insight.
Activity & Sleep Monitor for Dogs and Cats
Monitor health, sleep and behavior 24/7
Monitor mobility, anxiety and skin conditions
Compare health with that of similar pets
Get pets and humans on one family dashboard
Monitor mobility, anxiety & skin conditions
Get alerted to early signs of illness and monitor existing medical issues.
I got the device to help track activity for my old dog who has arthritis. It helps me understand how much activity is too much and to watch for signs of pain. We haven't had many issues but the customer service is amazing, Highly recommend this!
As a veterinary professional using FitBark for their own dog, I highly recommend! I have been able to see if my dog's separation anxiety has been acting up, or if she is just napping the day away!
FitBark has played an important role in helping to keep our active, diabetic Jack Russell regulated. Balancing activity, food and medication was almost impossible until we got our FitBark. Now, we view the FitBark information multiple times each day to help us manage his care.
The ultimate sidekicks for your pet's safety and fitness.
FitBark GPS
2nd Gen
FitBark 2
Product family
GPS + Health
Health
Requires subscription
Device weight
16g
10g
Pet weight from
5lb
3lb
Location tracking
Escape alerts
Health monitoring
Link your human tracker
Multiple pets with one app
Multiple owners and caregivers
Battery life up to
Learn more
6 months
Frequently Asked Questions
