GPS Tracking made easy
The most advanced tracking comes in the smallest package.
“After Dean spent the night outside, countless hours of searching and a sleepless night for me, I purchased this. Seriously, best decision ever. It takes me 10 minutes to locate him and home in by the 15 minute mark.”
Christina H., Amazon
Multiple satellite constellations
FitBark GPS supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, SBAS and QZSS for state-of-the-art, real-time tracking of your pet both in urban canyons and rural areas.
See how tracking works
Next-gen cellular connectivity
FitBark GPS is the first pet tracker that employs both LTE-M and NB-IoT for reliable, low power cellular coverage across multiple cellular carriers.
See how tracking works
“Our dogs haven’t gotten out of our yard since we got this, until today. We opened the app, clicked the find button and followed it right to them! It saved us what used to be hours of looking. Great product!”
Melanie Kuder, App Store
Multiple Wi-Fi geofences
Reach beyond typical Wi-Fi limits and setup multiple safe places with a radius up to 3 miles. We'll send you an alert when Fido leaves and returns.
See the app
Battery lasts weeks
Worry less about recharging and more about bonding with your pet.
Scenario
Technology
Battery life
Refresh rate
Always with you
Bluetooth
Up to 6 months
Always at home
Wi-Fi
Up to 2 months
Enjoys daily walks
Wi-Fi & Cellular
Up to 6 weeks
2-5 min
Lost pet
Cellular
Up to 10 days
2-5 min
Live tracking
Cellular & GPS
Up to 24 hours
1 min
“I Iove seeing where my dog has been on walks with me, so the GPS works great. The battery has a great charge lifetime. I've had it about a month and it's only showing about 50% drop in charge.”
Tami Anderson, Google Play
Small and light
At 16 grams (0.56 oz), your pet won't even notice they're wearing a FitBark GPS. It's comfortable (yes, even for 5 lb dogs and cats) and compatible with most collars up to 1.5 inch wide.
Rugged and 100% waterproof
FitBark GPS loves the water as much as your pet does. It's also adventure ready, and comes with a soft cover you can easily swap. Choose between 10 colors to match your pet's personality!
Getting started is easy
Install the FitBark mobile app
Attach the FitBark to your pet's collar
Select a plan in the mobile app
