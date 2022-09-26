The most advanced tracking comes in the smallest package.
“After Dean spent the night outside, countless hours of searching and a sleepless night for me, I purchased this. Seriously, best decision ever. It takes me 10 minutes to locate him and home in by the 15 minute mark.”
Christina H., Amazon
Multiple satellite constellations
FitBark GPS supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, SBAS and QZSS for state-of-the-art, real-time tracking of your pet both in urban canyons and rural areas.
“Our dogs haven’t gotten out of our yard since we got this, until today. We opened the app, clicked the find button and followed it right to them! It saved us what used to be hours of looking. Great product!”
Melanie Kuder, App Store
Multiple Wi-Fi geofences
Reach beyond typical Wi-Fi limits and setup multiple safe places with a radius up to 3 miles. We'll send you an alert when Fido leaves and returns.