Replace me with your overlay component
Your Cart
Heads up! Your cart contains products that may be incompatible with each other.
Subtotal
$
NaN
Taxes and shipping are calculated at checkout.
Checkout
Charging cable
For FitBark 2
While you may easily forget that your FitBark 2 runs on a battery, a couple of times a year you'll need to recharge it. Did you misplace or damage the original charger? No worries - here's a new one.
$
NaN
0
Add to cart
FitBark Newsletter
Health and safety tips in your inbox every week.
Company
Partner
Legal
Australia
Great Britain
United States
Worldwide
United States