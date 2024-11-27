In today’s fast-paced world, family health and wellness including pets have become a top priority. Wearable technology for health monitoring is transforming families’ decisions on activity and health goals. Pet wearables are comparable to human fitness trackers, tracking your pet’s location and overall health status 24/7. Combining human and pet wearables shapes family wellness and fosters a healthier lifestyle for all family members including pets.

The Rise of Wearable Technology for Pets

We can now use smartwatches and trackers to track our human health and beloved pets. FitBark's all-in-one GPS dog activity tracker provides real-time data about your pet’s location. Furthermore, activity levels, sleep patterns, calories burned, and overall health and behavior. Data collected from FitBark's wearable provides pet owners with peace of mind 24/7. Pet owners want to know that their pets are safe and be motivated to ensure their pet’s wellness is optimized.

Why Are Pet and Human Health Connected?

The human and Pet bond is closely linked, spending time together exercising through walks or runs provides connectivity. Wearable technology is shaping the wellness goals for humans and pets.

1. Shared fitness goals: FitBark devices sync with human wearables, such as Fitbit and Apple Health connecting families and pet activity goals using wearable technology.

2. Early detection of subtle changes in behavior around activity and sleep will be easily detected with pet wearables. Sleep disturbances, being restless during the day or night will be tracked by the wearable and provide owners and vets the insights into behavior. Likewise, humans who have sleep disturbances during the night related to stress/ illnesses will be detected and highlighted. This connectivity between pets and health is linked using wearable technology.

3. Mental health benefits include reduced stress and anxiety. Pets offer a distraction from daily life stress, while pet wearables provide data to encourage exercise routines with your pet. The visual prompt from the pet wearable reinforces the daily order and continuity. This human and pet connectivity leads to mental health benefits and greater health wellness.

What are the Overall Benefits of Pet Wearables?

FitBark GPS and health tracker monitors calories burned and activity levels which can guide pet owners to set appropriate exercise routines to lower the risk of obesity which is a major health concern. A recent study conducted by the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP) in 2023 found that 59% of dogs and 61% of cats in the U.S. are classified as overweight or obese. Pet obesity increases the risk of conditions such as heart disease, arthritis and diabetes. Pet wearables alert owners of early signs of illness for example changes in heart rate, this allows owners to visit their vet early before the health issue escalates.

Pets are adept at hiding signs of injury or illness since, in the wild, this could be seen as a weakness by predators. Pet owners can read the signals from pet wearables like FitBark that their pet may be restless and detect behavioural changes leading to Proactive rather than reactive pet care. Pet owners feel reassured knowing their pets are tracked 24/7 and can be easily located if they wander from home or the park. If owners are on holiday they can easily track their pet’s location and health and alert the pet sitter of any concerns remotely.

Why Choose FitBark All-In-One Pet GPS Tracker?

FitBark is the leading pet wearable device for pet owners, connectivity between human and pet activity platforms is effortless. Your daily step goal is seamlessly integrated with your pets’ weight management to enhance your family’s wellness..Achieving your daily step goal is now effortlessly linked to your pets’ weight management, promoting a healthier lifestyle for your entire family.

FitBark implements continuous health data collected from dogs in 150+ countries used as a clinical research tool to inform how we treat and care for our pets. Knowing you are helping to reshape pet health for the future is an important feature of FitBark.

How are Wearables Shaping Family Wellness?

Goal-setting fitness will be achieved using the data from your tracker so achievable exercise routines will be maintained. Adjusting and reviewing the data from your pet’s wearable to meet the exercise routine set by your family is important. Life is busy, which means flexibility to increase and decrease daily routines shapes the family wellness. The family can celebrate meeting the health goals with their pet and further reinforce the human-animal bond.

What is the Future of Wearables for Humans and Pets?

Pet wellness trackers provide in-depth and precise health insights for pets, enabling pet owners to detect early health issues and change daily habits. The insights will be compared with other pets in 150 countries to detect and determine health issues early. Trusted by more than 100 Veterinary schools, FitBark plays a key role in clinical research worldwide.