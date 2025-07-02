Have you ever wondered why your dog sleeps so much? You’re not alone in that thought. Just like humans, dogs need quality sleep time to stay healthy and happy. But how do you know if they’re actually getting quality and restful sleep? That’s where sleep trackers come in handy.

Believe it or not, there’s wearable tech for dogs now, like the Oura ring or fitness trackers that humans use to keep an eye on their sleep and health. These tiny devices clip right onto your dog’s collar and keep tabs on their sleep, activity, and overall wellness.

Why Sleep Matters for Dogs

Most dogs sleep 12 to 14 hours a day. Puppies and older dogs may sleep even more. When I first brought my puppy home 10 years ago, I was a little worried because he was always sleeping! Turns out, that’s totally normal.

But it’s not just about how much they sleep, it’s about how well they sleep. If your dog is restless at night, wakes up often, or seems groggy during the day, it could be a sign of something like joint pain, anxiety, or even allergies. Keeping track of their sleep can help you spot little issues before they become bigger problems.

What FitBark Tracks

FitBark’s trackers clip onto your dog’s collar, and the app connects straight to your phone. It’s super easy to use and gives you data like:

Sleep Quality : You’ll see if your canine is actually getting restful sleep. Are they waking up a lot or tossing around? That might mean something’s off.



: You’ll see if your canine is actually getting restful sleep. Are they waking up a lot or tossing around? That might mean something’s off. Activity Levels : Make sure your pup is getting the right amount of exercise throughout the day.



: Make sure your pup is getting the right amount of exercise throughout the day. Health Trends: You can spot patterns over time, like if your dog sleeps less after a stressful event or gets more rest after a long walk.



What to Look For

Once you start tracking sleep data, keep an eye out for red flags. Good sleep is usually steady and uninterrupted. If your dog is waking up a lot, moving around at night, or sleeping less than usual, there may be something bothering them.

The great thing is you don’t have to figure it out alone. If you notice unusual data, you can share it with your vet. They’ll help you decide if your dog needs a checkup or if a few small changes at home could help.

How to Help Your Dog Sleep Better

If the data shows your dog isn’t getting enough rest, there are a few easy ways to help:

Create a comfortable sleep space : A soft bed in a quiet, dark corner can do wonders. Some dogs love hopping up on the couch (I know mine does), and having the right couch material for them to snooze on is helpful.



: A soft bed in a quiet, dark corner can do wonders. Some dogs love hopping up on the couch (I know mine does), and having the right couch material for them to snooze on is helpful. Stick to a routine : A regular bedtime helps your dog wind down, just like it helps kids.



: A regular bedtime helps your dog wind down, just like it helps kids. Get in some playtime : Physical activity during the day helps your fur baby feel more tired and ready for bed at night.



: Physical activity during the day helps your fur baby feel more tired and ready for bed at night. Try calming aids: Calming treats can help make bedtime smoother, especially for anxious hounds. Just be sure to check with your vet first, especially if the treats contain CBD.

Benefits of a Tracker

FitBark does more than just track your dog’s sleep and health. Smart collars also let you keep an eye on your pup in real-time, sending alerts if they leave safe zones. You can even monitor multiple pets at once and check out their location history to see where they’ve been. It’s peace of mind in a tiny gadget.

Your dog may not need 10,000 steps or a smartwatch, but they do deserve good sleep, and the happier, healthier life that comes with it. So if you’re curious, a wearable tracker might be the smartest accessory you can get for your four-legged friend.