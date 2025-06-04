New skin care supplements for dogs were recently launched by Purina to support and help canines with sensitive skin. The new line of supplements is just one of many that have appeared in the market attesting to the willingness and desire of pet owners to invest more in their animal’s health and well-being. Seeking out products that offer preventive care, address specific problems, and potentially extend their life span are proactive actions that pet parents do for their animal companions. But are supplements beneficial for your dogs? Is there evidence that points to the effectiveness of supplements in helping dogs stay healthy and live longer?

Nutritional Deficiencies

Pet parents may prefer to give their dogs a homemade diet providing a greater sense of control and involvement. Besides, pet food and treat recalls such as those that occurred in 2006 and 2007 made pet owners distrustful of the pet food industry. Although homemade diets can be costly and time-consuming, pet owners prefer this to ensure that they can control what their beloved animal eats. However, homemade pet food recipes vary and ensuring that there is balance in food that is made at home is not a simple task. It is no secret that commercial pet foods are carefully selected based on several factors such as nutrient content, availability, and cost. However, even professionals find it difficult to ensure ‘complete nutritional balance’ in commercially-prepared foods if there is no quality control according to Davies et al. Professionals must possess formulation skills, nutritional knowledge, and even software. These skills are beyond a regular pet owner's ability. Hence, people with no background in nutrition science will find it even more complicated to attain a well-balanced diet for their animals.

Thus, if your pet is on a homemade diet and not on one formulated by your veterinarian nutritionist, there's a high chance that the nutrition they get is not complete. Additionally, each homemade diet designed by pet parents is unique. But, there are potential areas of concern as identified by a study of Remillard. Factors that affect homemade food include the appropriateness of the diet to specific dogs. The question whether the food is prepared strictly according to the recipe is another concern. Hence, in these cases, supplements are crucial to make sure that your pooch receives all the necessary vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. Furthermore, some medical conditions can also interfere with a dog’s ability to absorb nutrients from their food. Therefore, your vet might recommend specific supplements to compensate for this to ensure that your pet receives all the important nutrients.

Therapeutic Applications

Another common and well-supported use for dog supplements is dog joint health. According to the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), 1 in 5 dogs experience joint problems in their lifetime. These issues cause pain, behavioral & emotional changes, and potential mobility problems. Joint pain is often a symptom of health conditions such as osteoarthritis, hip dysplasia, or injuries that significantly impact a canine’s quality of life. If left untreated, the underlying condition worsens causing more severe pain and further degradation of the joint cartilage and bone.

The good news is supplements have a role in mitigating, delaying, or slowing the progression of joint health. As a proactive measure, it can help pets, especially at-risk dogs. For example, osteoarthritis (OA) is often a consequence of cartilage breakdown, inflammation, or abnormal joints. Supplements that contain specific ingredients for cartilage support and anti-inflammation as well as lubrication can play a beneficial role in supporting joint health of animals delaying the onset or progression of degenerative joint diseases. A study by Martello et al demonstrated the efficacy of supplements in dogs with OA alleviating pain and other clinical symptoms. PupFlex+, Pooch & Mutt, and Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites are examples of vitamins and supplements that promote good health among dogs. These supplements not only support specific health concerns like joint health, but also digestive health. For instance, probiotics can help balance gut microbiota, improve digestion, and boost the immune system. A study by Tanprasertsuk revealed that probiotics can alleviate the symptoms of gastrointestinal diseases in dogs while Xia’s research found out that probiotics can boost canine intestinal health.

In addition to joint and digestive health, supplements can also improve the cognitive function of canines. Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins B, C, and E may assist in slowing down cognitive decline in older dogs, similar to Alzheimer’s in humans. Given progress and advancements in veterinary care, the lifespan of dogs has also increased. Unfortunately, this has also lead to a higher prevalence of age-related diseases such as cognitive dysfunction syndrome (CDS). Research conducted by Blanchard and others indicate that omega-3 fatty acids have important cognitive benefits in aging dogs and cats. The results suggest that at higher doses, supplements can become effective tools in improving cognition in aging pets.

To sum it up, not all dogs require supplements. However, they can be a beneficial addition to their diets to address nutritional deficiencies and specific health concerns during certain life stages.