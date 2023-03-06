Replace me with your overlay component
Your Cart
Heads up! Your cart contains products that may be incompatible with each other.
Subtotal
$
NaN
Taxes and shipping are calculated at checkout.
Checkout
FitBark Blog
Where pet health and human health go hand in paw.
Is the Pet Boom Truly Over? The Post-Pandemic Adoption Picture
An animal companion, be it a furry pup, cuddly kitty, or even a tiny hamster, can improve one's quality of life. And this is why the COVID-19...
Latest
Human Foods that Your Dog Can and Cannot Eat
As humans and dogs both have different metabolism, they also need to consume different foods. This is why food that is healthy and natural for humans...
Spotlight
all (704)
Company (47)
Cats (13)
User Stories (15)
Research (11)
Pet Tech (9)
Fitness (86)
Human (334)
Nutrition (64)
Behavior (209)
Safety (45)
Health (194)
Human
Is the Pet Boom Truly Over? The Post-Pandemic Adoption Picture
An animal companion, be it a furry pup, cuddly kitty, or even a tiny hamster, can improve one's quality of life. And this is why the COVID-19...
Mar 6, 2023
·
5
min read
Human
Pet Tech
Paws for Concern: Navigating the Cyber Risks of Pet Social Media
Sharing pictures of your pets on social media is one of life’s greatest pastimes. Who doesn’t love an Instagram feed full of dogs, cats, rabbits, and...
Mar 3, 2023
·
7
min read
Fitness
Health
Human
On-Leash Vs Off-Leash Dog Walking
On-leash vs off-leash dog walking, which way to go? Taking your dog out for their regular walks and exercises is one of the crucial tasks a pet...
Mar 1, 2023
·
11
min read
Behavior
Human
Understanding Dog Body Language: How to Read Canine Cues and Prevent Bites
Animals are best friends to many of us. A pet can be a good friend and is often treated like a family member. People keep many different kinds of...
Feb 27, 2023
·
7
min read
Behavior
Health
Reasons Why Your Dog Is Peeing In The House
If you have started to find random puddles of pee around your home, then this blog post is for you. As annoying as it is to clean up, it's important...
Feb 24, 2023
·
4
min read
Health
Fitness
How to Help Your Dog Lose Weight
Dogs are notorious for eating whatever is put in front of them, or whatever they happen to come across. It’s a genetic instinct that goes back to the...
Feb 22, 2023
·
4
min read
Human
Health
Behavior
Bringing Your Pet to Work: 5 Benefits for a "Paw-fect Day in the Office"
We all know that pets can make us feel better. But did you know that bringing your pet into the office can actually make everyone else in your office...
Feb 20, 2023
·
5
min read
Behavior
Human
Love at First Sight: Learn How to Bond with Your New Pet
The first time you bring home a new pet, it can be a little overwhelming. You've got so much to do and so many questions about how to help your new...
Feb 17, 2023
·
4
min read
Load more
FitBark Newsletter
Health and safety tips in your inbox every week.
Company
Partner
Legal
Australia
Great Britain
United States
Worldwide
United States