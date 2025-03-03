If you are looking for cat breeds that are affectionate as well as beautiful, then you should definitely look into the option of ragdoll cats. This breed of cat is particularly popular among cat lovers. They have striking blue eyes, a gentle temperament, and a silky coat, which makes it difficult to resist them. However, before bringing these fluffy friends home, there are a few things that you need to consider, as they have characteristic traits and behaviors. These unique bees and behaviors make them different from the rest of the cat breeds.

If you're considering adopting or purchasing a Ragdoll, this guide will help you determine if this breed is the right fit for your home and lifestyle.

An Extremely Affectionate and Social Breed

Most of the cat breeds are famous for being arrogant and antisocial. However, ragdolls are famous for having a dog-like personality. They are loyal and enjoy being followed by their owners. You will find these cat breeds sitting on their owner's laps and coming to the door to greet them. If you are looking for a cat breed that wants human attention, then ragdolls will be perfect for you.

One negative point of having a ragdoll cat is that they will not prefer to be left alone for long periods of time. Therefore, this breed is not suitable for those who belong to the working class or have a tough schedule. People who travel frequently must also avoid adopting this breed of cat. If you still wish to adopt one, you can look into the option of having a pet sitter at home.

A Soft, Silky Coat

This breed of cat has a semi-long coat that is soft and velvety. However, unlike the Persian cats, they lack an undercoat. One benefit of not having an undercoat is that they shed less but are more prone to matting. For this purpose, ragdolls require regular grooming sessions to maintain their coat.

If you wish to keep their coat in perfect condition, you will have to brush your ragdoll cat twice or thrice a week. Regular grooming will help prevent the formation of tangles and knots and even reduce the amount of fur in your home. This practice will also reduce the risk of hairballs, which are quite common in long-haired cats.

Nail trimming is another aspect of grooming that you must consider. Ragdolls require their nails to be trimmed every two weeks. Although they are not an aggressive breed, this prevents them from scratching on house furniture.

Large Cat Breed

Contrary to popular belief, ragdolls are not as small as people think. There are not any lap cats. In fact, these are some of the largest cat breeds. A male ragdoll usually weighs around 15-20 pounds, whereas a female may weigh around 10-15 pounds. Due to their large size, you may require a large space in your home so they may roam around freely.

You may even require adequately large-sized litter boxes, durable scratching posts, and perches. Due to their large size, they may take longer to mature. Most of the cats become adults by one year. However, ragdolls may mature till three to four years old.

Indoor Cats

Ragdolls are not a smart cat breed, and therefore they lack the survival instincts of an outdoor cat. They have a trusting nature, and so they are prone to outdoor dangers such as traffic, other aggressive animals, and theft. Due to these reasons, ragdolls must be kept indoors.

However, if you want your ragdoll to experience the outdoors, here are a few things you can do to ensure their safety.

Installing a catio, which is a screened outdoor enclosure

Leash training your ragdoll to walk with a harness.

A plus point of keeping your ragdoll indoors is it helps to prevent fleas, ticks, as well as other potential diseases from stray animals.

Social Breed

This breed of cat is easygoing and has a gentle personality. They make great companions for adults as well as children. Ragdolls can befriend dogs as well. Ragdolls are never aggressive, and they never use their claws, which makes them perfect for a household with multiple pets.

However, you must introduce a ragdoll cat to other animals gradually. They enjoy a calm and comforting environment, so any other hyperactive pet or environment can stress them out.

Not Suitable for Allergic Families

If you or any of your family members have allergies, then you must note that a ragdoll cat will not be preferable in this case. They may shed less than other long-haired breeds; they still can produce dander and saliva, which can trigger allergies in some people.

If you have mild cat allergies but still want a Ragdoll, here are some tips to reduce allergens in your home:

Brush your cat regularly to remove loose fur.

Use an air purifier to filter pet dander.

Wash your hands after petting your cat.

Keep your cat off furniture and out of bedrooms.

These steps can help minimize allergic reactions, but they won’t eliminate allergens completely. If you have severe allergies, consult an allergist before getting a Ragdoll.

An Expensive Breed

Ragdolls are an expensive breed to maintain. They are pedigree, and this is easily reflected in their maintenance cost. If you are looking for ragdoll kittens, you must keep a price range of $1500 to $3500 for a purebred kitten.

When looking for a reputable breeder to adopt a ragdoll kitten, you must ensure you fulfill the following requirements:

Health certificates

Vaccination records

Genetic testing for common breed-related issues

Proper socialization for kittens

Final Thoughts

Ragdolls are a special breed of purebred cats that are loving and affectionate. On the positive side, they are perfect for a family that craves attention. However, on the contrary, these are an expensive breed that requires constant maintenance. But, once you learn to adjust to their needs, you will surely find a pet that will soon become a cherished part of your family.