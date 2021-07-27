Replace me with your overlay component
FitBark for research
We make clinical studies cloud-based, affordable and easy to manage.
We are in the process of restructuring our research platform. Stay tuned for exciting developments in 2023!
🐱‍💻 Summary
FitBark has been adopted by over 150 research institutions and vet schools in all continents to validate new drugs, products, surgeries and treatments related to mobility, anxious behaviors and skin conditions. Common applications include osteoarthritis, nutrition, weight management, pain management, ACL and other orthopedic surgeries, rehabilitation, sleep disorders, skin disorders, circadian rhythmicity etc.
Research FAQ
Explore data
Web dashboard
Get in touch
Background
Many validation studies for new pet treatment plans do not include accelerometer-based measurements. Rather, they are based on subjective activity metrics, or otherwise lab-based activity measurement (rather than in free-living conditions). For example, a new stem cell orthopedic treatment might include a survey where a pet owner is asked “from a scale of 1 to 5, how did the activity of your pet change 1, 4 or 8 weeks after starting the treatment”? The main reason why we do things this way is that accelerometer-based studies have been historically expensive and difficult to manage.
We have been using FitBark to to manage dogs with generalized anxiety along with a nutraceutical diet (Forza10 Behavioral or Armonia) and a correct therapy. We are delighted with the quality of FitBark's data and how easy it is to access the information we need to run our studies.
Prof. Raffaella Cocco, Dr. Sara Sechi, Dr. Alessandro Di Cerbo
Department of Veterinary Medicine, Pathology and Veterinary Clinic Section / University of Sassari
FitBark benefits
Here’s how our cloud-based platform compares with state-of-the-art technology.
State-of-the-art
FitBark
Activity monitor designed for
Humans
Companion animals
Cost of each monitor
100's of $
< $70
Cost of desktop-based software
1,000's of $
Free mobile, web and data storage
Cost of inventory management
Meaningful
Device may be gifted or drop shipped
Cost to setup the device
Meaningful
User sets up the device
Cost to create a study-specific control group
Meaningful
Might not be necessary if similar pets exist
Data visibility during collection process
None
Data is remotely pushed to the server
Data consolidation across study locations
Challenging
Data is immediately consolidated online
Potential loss of data offline
Meaningful
AWS 24/7 backup
Data export for advanced analysis
Manual
Cloud API, .csv export
Data integration with 3rd party software
Manual
Cloud API feeds directly 3rd-party apps
The study shows that “healthier together” is more than just a slogan, as dog and human activity go hand in hand. Activity trackers such as FitBark may increase the depth of our understanding of what motivates people to increase their activity not only for their own good, but for that of their pets as well.
Anna Zamansky
Researcher in Information Systems and the founder of the Tech4Animals Lab at the University of Haifa
