FitBark for research

Many validation studies for new pet treatment plans do not include accelerometer-based measurements. Rather, they are based on subjective activity metrics, or otherwise lab-based activity measurement (rather than in free-living conditions). For example, a new stem cell orthopedic treatment might include a survey where a pet owner is asked “from a scale of 1 to 5, how did the activity of your pet change 1, 4 or 8 weeks after starting the treatment”? The main reason why we do things this way is that accelerometer-based studies have been historically expensive and difficult to manage.