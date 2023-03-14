When you think of relaxing music, what's the first thing that comes to mind? Is it classical? We've been told time and time again, that classical music is relaxing. But do our dogs find it relaxing, too?

It turns out that classic music is only the third most relaxing genre of those tested by Betway using the FitBark. Out of the genres that were tested, Bestway found that Folk and and Jazz were the most relaxing tunes for our pooches, with heavy metal being the worst for relaxation.

Bestway didn't just test out music though, they also tested to see which tv programs allow our pooches to Netflix and chill. It turns out our pups just can't keep their chill when The Witcher is on, but Friends and Bridgerton help keep them in place.

Check out the full results here: https://blog.betway.com/casino/the-dog-relaxation-experiment/