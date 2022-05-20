Founded in 2013 and seeded by Techstars and T-Mobile, FitBark is a data-driven pet tech company focused on motivating pets and their owners to get active and stay safe together. We design pet wearables that help humans in 150+ countries to get actionable insights into their pet’s location, activity, quality of sleep, calorie expenditure, mobility, skin conditions, anxious behaviors and overall health. Our products include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular-enabled pet GPS and health trackers. We develop all our wearables in house, including PCB design, firmware, data analytics, iOS, Android, web and smartwatch apps. Our platform has been adopted by 150+ vet schools and research institutions to validate new drugs, foods, procedures and medical treatments. We are headquartered in Kansas City, MO in the heart of the KC Animal Health corridor and have employees in the United States, South America, Europe and Asia.