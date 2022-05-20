Replace me with your overlay component
We and our pets, healthy together.
🐕🐈🏃‍♀️Our mission
At FitBark, we are dedicated to inspiring safe and healthy habits for dogs, kitties and their humans. We believe that when our furry friends are healthy and happy, the whole family thrives. That’s why our motto is "Healthy Together". Join us on this journey and let's be healthy together!
🚀 Company background
Founded in 2013 and seeded by Techstars and T-Mobile, FitBark is a data-driven pet tech company focused on motivating pets and their owners to get active and stay safe together. We design pet wearables that help humans in 150+ countries to get actionable insights into their pet’s location, activity, quality of sleep, calorie expenditure, mobility, skin conditions, anxious behaviors and overall health. Our products include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular-enabled pet GPS and health trackers. We develop all our wearables in house, including PCB design, firmware, data analytics, iOS, Android, web and smartwatch apps. Our platform has been adopted by 150+ vet schools and research institutions to validate new drugs, foods, procedures and medical treatments. We are headquartered in Kansas City, MO in the heart of the KC Animal Health corridor and have employees in the United States, South America, Europe and Asia.
Press kit
Get our full brand assets kit including logos, product and mobile app screenshots.
Download press kit
Get in touch!
Let us know of a media or public relations opportunity.
Send us a PR inquiry
Company news & announcements
Company
Introducing FitBark GPS 2nd Generation
We heard you! When a pet goes missing, coverage can make all the difference. If you're looking for the best possible coverage nationwide - beyond...
May 20, 2022
·
3
min read
Nutrition
Research
Cats
Company
Researchers Have Discovered Exactly How Your Cat Likes To Be Fed
Do you have a puzzle feeder or another reward based feeding system for your dog and have wondered if your cat may like the same set up? Well, think...
Jul 27, 2021
·
3
min read
Research
Company
Evaluation of the FitBark Activity Monitor for Measuring Physical Activity in Dogs
Accelerometers track changes in physical activity which can indicate health and welfare concerns in dogs. The FitBark 2 (FitBark) is an accelerometer...
Mar 11, 2021
·
2
min read
Fitness
Human
Company
Introducing the FitBark App for Apple Watch
We are proud to announce our newest integration: the FitBark app for Apple Watch. It shows you your pup’s health statistics and location*, as well as...
Nov 26, 2020
·
3
min read
Company
Introducing FitBark GPS All-in-One Dog Health & Location Tracker
Big news, pet parents. Your favorite dog health monitor just got an upgrade! Since the introduction of FitBark 2, we have been working tirelessly not...
Nov 27, 2019
·
3
min read
Research
Company
FitBark and Elanco team up to promote pet health and well-being
We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Elanco, a global leader focused on developing and marketing innovative solutions that enhance...
Oct 24, 2019
·
4
min read
Research
Human
Company
University of Haifa taps FitBark to show that dog health monitors motivate humans to be more active
LOG MY DOG: PERCEIVED IMPACT OF DOG ACTIVITY TRACKING Abstract: The pet industry is catching up in the wearables market, and pet activity and...
Sep 26, 2019
·
3
min read
Research
Fitness
Human
Company
FitBark and Fitbit team up to get dogs and their humans healthy together
We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Fitbit. Together, we aim to inspire humans to be more active with their pets, generating better...
Dec 17, 2018
·
3
min read
