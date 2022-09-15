Walking or exercising with your dog is the ultimate bonding experience. Not only does he need it, but also you need it. If you sometimes wonder if it’s worth taking your dog out for an extra walk when you don’t have time, or when the weather is so-so, the answer is always YES! Here are a few things that will help with motivation for you and your dog.

1. Playtime is the greatest gift you can give him

Look at him! Your dog was designed to be active. Walking your dog helps him to be healthy, reduces vet bills and increases life expectancy. According to recent studies, dogs who don’t overeat and get plenty of exercise live up to 2.5 years longer.

2. Exercise helps improve behavior

Proper physical activity helps eliminate hyperactive, destructive, unruly and attention seeking behaviors. A tired dog is a happy dog!

3. Invest in doggie workout gear

Toys, balls, treadmills, jump bars, rain jackets, vests, shoes, and any other gear reinforces your identity and that of your dog as an exerciser. And when working out is an integral part of your identity, it isn’t optional anymore. It’s just part of who you are as a team. Plus, that workout gear is only gonna make him more adorable.

4. Log your walks and workouts

This is easy. The FitBark mobile app turns your dog’s daily activity and sleep into BarkPoints, so you can track progress on a weekly, daily or hourly basis – or even minute by minute.

5. Find doggie workout partners

If you know other dogs will be waiting to check on your pup you will be less likely to skip. Your dog buddies are counting on you! Apps such as FitBark make it easy to find dogs of similar age and weight, breed, lifestyle or location…

…so you can motivate and check in on each other. You’ll do so much more than you would if you were on your own.

6. Tell everybody you’re working out with your pup

Do it! Let all your friends, co-workers and family know that you love your pup and love taking him for long walks and runs. Plus, who doesn’t like a picture of a happy, healthy pup out there on the internet?

7. Give yourself short-term challenges

Maybe this week you can help your pup make his goal 7 days out of 7, or rack up at least 20,000 points on weekends?

8. Give yourself long-term challenges

How about shooting for a 60 or 90-day goal streak? Or increasing his daily goal to the 75th percentile vs. dogs of the same age and weight, or breed?

9. Involve your causes

Walking for a cause is always a win-win. Get in touch with your local shelter and see if they would enjoy helping you market a fundraising event where the more you walk your dog, the more you raise!

10. Remember that it’s also about your health!

Your dog is an ideal workout partner. To commit to your dog means to commit to our own health. They need us, and we need them to be #healthytogether!