Now that you’ve interviewed plenty of professionals and facilities and have selected your favorite boarding provider, doggie daycare or dog walker, you are probably asking yourself how Fido is doing when you’re busy at work or when you travel.

We all love using webcams to make sure our pets are doing OK. But what if we wanted to confirm that they got plenty of activity today or check if something was a little off?

How FitBark can help

Just open up the FitBark mobile app, sync the unit via Bluetooth when your dog gets home (or even remotely if your daycare has a FitBark Wi-Fi Base Station) and find out in seconds.

FitBark brings transparency to your relationship with your dog’s caretakers, enabling them to show you they’re doing a great job. You can even invite your dog walker to sync the FitBark from their smartphone, share pictures and exchange notes.