Most of us would do anything to keep our dogs safe and healthy. We store chocolate out of reach, buy booties to keep puppy paws warm in winter, and get FitBarks to to make sure our dogs are always getting exactly what they need.

But have you ever given any thought to your houseplants? Or the plants in the yard? They might look pretty, but lots of them are toxic to dogs, and some can even be fatal.

You should always do some research before buying a new plant, but you can save time with this illustration by Candide that shows ten of the most common plants poisonous to dogs.

You can find out more about why these plants are dangerous for dogs here.