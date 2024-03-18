As the snow starts to melt, the spring season is knocking on our door. This marks the beginning of a great new season for pet parents. The days are getting warmer and longer, which means you can enjoy more outdoor activities with your dog. Whether that’s camping, hiking or just taking longer daily walks, there are plenty of ways to gear up with your dog and get you both ready for the great outdoors. With that in mind, here are some ways to get your dog ready for spring.

Regularly Groom Your Dog

The beginning of spring is when you’ll very likely see your dog shedding their warm winter coat for a thinner summer coat. The best way to get your dog ready for their next coat is to regularly groom them. Depending on your dog’s type of coat, like if it’s thick and curly or thin and straight, there are different brushes specifically designed for different dog hair types. Consider speaking with your vet or a professional groomer for a recommendation if your dog sheds a lot. A good brushing will help remove excess fur so you won’t have to worry about hair all over your furniture or carpet in the long run, saving you some time from unnecessary extra spring cleaning.

Track Your Pup with a Dog Tag

Looking to upgrade your pup’s style game this spring? Upgrade their ID tag with stylish Disney dog tags that are compostable, easy on the earth and easy on the eyes! The last thing you want to worry about is your pup left alone somewhere. Imagine them scared, lost and all by themselves. You’ll have peace of mind knowing that they have a dog tag on them that lets anyone know that your dog isn’t a stray. They belong to your family. Having important information on the dog tag can let a stranger know how to contact you or if your dog has any special medical needs. Give your dog the gift of a dog tag this spring, and you’ll be able to brave the outdoors together in confidence during your walks.

Prevent Fleas, Ticks and Heartworms

According to PetMD, as temps rise, trees start to bud and flowers start to bloom, that’s a signal that you need to protect your family and your pet from fleas, ticks and heartworms . It’s best to speak with your vet about options and medication, so talk with your vet about monthly, quarterly or semi-annual flea, tick and heartworm prevention medication. If you aren’t already giving your dog year-round medication, spring is the perfect time of year to start this routine. During these months, you’re spending more time outdoors when pests like fleas and ticks come out more, too. Prevent these pests in the first place so it’s easier for your dog in the long run.

Spring Clean Your Home

While you’re practicing spring cleaning the rest of your home, make sure you take the time to clean all of your dog’s belongings as well. Wash their bedding with some vinegar or a mild detergent to rid it of any bacteria, fur and dander. Wash any of their toys that you can. Thoroughly clean and sanitise their food mats and dishes. Be sure to check if their leash, harness and collar are still sturdy. Clean or replace them if they’re worn out or not the correct size anymore.

Update Your Dog’s Documents

Springtime is a time for physical cleaning and updating things we may have forgotten about, like our dog’s important documents. Get a handle on any of your dog’s paperwork that you may have swept under the rug this past winter. Do a quick checkup on your dog’s documentation to make sure all of their essential information is up to date, including their vaccines, licences, tags and a microchip if they have one.

Check Your Yard

In places where the snow and ice build up over the winter, be sure to check out the backyard for any hazards. Get outside before your dog does, and inspect your fence for any weak points or holes where your dog could escape. Check the yard to see if your dog could accidentally hurt themselves due to any outdoor hazards like fallen branches or broken furniture before you let them into the yard to play.

Spring is upon us, so this is the time to think about ways we can prepare for the season with our beloved pets. It can be as big as deep cleaning the home and organising all of your pet’s things at home. It could be as small yet significant as getting your pup a FitBark GPS tracker so you have peace of mind whenever you let the dog out. By utilising any of the tips on this list, your dog will be ready for whatever adventures come your way this spring!