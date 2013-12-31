As we enter into a brand new year, we are commemorating on some of the coolest and most memorable accomplishments we’ve made together as a pack in 2013. Many of these couldn’t have been possible without our supporters, our friends, our family, our backers, our fellow dog-lovers and the four-legged little champions we so proudly call our companions. So thank you all for a great year and for making 2013 so remarkable for us.

Here’s a trip down memory lane and a big PAWS UP for a woof-tastic 2014. May the pawsomeness keep coming! :-)

1. Launched FitBark at NY Tech Day

2. Rocked Kickstarter with the support of some of the world's best dog-lovers

3. Perfected Google Glass for dogs at Techcrunch Disrupt



4. Met Bocker The Labradoodle at the NY Pet Expo

5. Got accepted into Friends of eBay in Chelsea NYC

6. Had the first FitBark-enabled doggie face-off covered in a national news outlet

7. Threw plenty of paw-tays (at the eBay office), along with some notable guests

8. Stunned Ice-T with the size of FitBark at the Beth Stern Benefit for the Bulldogs

9. Hung out with Beefy The Bulldog

10. Got mentioned in Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the top 7 wearable devices to be on the lookout for in 2014