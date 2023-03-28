Italian Greyhounds are a breed of dog that typically stand 13-15 inches tall and weigh between 7-14 pounds. Despite their name, they are not typically used for hunting but as companion animals due to their affectionate and loyal nature.

Italian greyhounds are lap dogs that have the ability to hunt small prey thanks to their sighthound capabilities.

With light exercise and a designated play time, the only other thing they want to do is cuddle with their owners. So, they make for great companion dogs.

Italian Greyhounds

It is necessary to know your breed before adopting , so you can provide them the best possible life they can get. You must know their nutrition needs, health risks, lifestyle, and exercise requirements.

Cuddle Partner

They are affectionate and gentle, although they might seem shy; at first. They are also open and friendly to strangers.

They get along well with children and busy families. Yet, try not to leave your Iggy alone for too long since they are all about their owners and their attention.

Exercise

They have the right amount of energy and the right amount of laziness. As much as they love taking a nap, they enjoy a little leg stretching time. They have slender bodies and are more fragile when they are young.

Therefore, do not strain them with heavy exercise. Go for a brisk walk for 15-30 mins or play fetch in a fenced area. They are not particularly apartment dogs since they enjoy large spaces at home to burn off excess energy.

Nutrition

Feeding your dog yummy, delicious food is an essential care tip. If you prefer feeding your dog raw food, consult a nutritionist beforehand.

But if you want to feed the most nutritious dog food specific to Iggy , search for store-bought foods for toy dogs.

Note that two small meals per day are better than one large meal. With nutrition also comes the problem of being overweight or underweight.

If you gently press down your dog's spine and don't feel its ribs. Then they are overweight, and you need to cut down on their treats. Ask your vet for the right portion size according to your dog's health and activities.

Training

Italian Greyhounds are an intelligent breed but are sensitive, too. It means that they are easy to train but will immediately shut off if they receive negative feedback.

Always use the positive reinforcement method to train your dog. This breed has a shorter attention span, so keep the training session short and lively. Use commands first to ensure what you want them to do, then treat them with a compliment, treat, or a toy.

House Train

Italian Greyhounds are not the quickest when it comes to house training. They tend to forget that their business needs to be outside. Thus, begin with house training as soon as possible.

Not to mention that Iggy's are not that good at holding it any longer than a minute. Even when they are house trained, if they tell you they need to go, it means right now, or I'm creating a mess. But don't panic; with proper training and using the crate method, you can get them potty trained very soon.

Grooming

The BNB of Grooming is:

Brush

Nails

And Bath

Remember to brush your IG's teeth regularly, or they can develop periodontal diseases . Your dog may find it scary initially but be consistent. Always provide fresh water, as it is crucial for their health. Finally, your dog will adapt to brushing (as a daily routine) and say bye to bad dog breath.

Your Iggy's nails need trimming at least once a month. Do your visual inspection of how your dog walks or if they make any clicking sounds. Also, notice if their paws have any visible sores or cuts to treat in the early stages. Using a nail grinder or a nail filer is much safer if professional help is not your priority.

The Italian Greyhound's coat is low maintenance. It has short and fine hair and only needs brushing if it seems dusty or if they are shedding more than usual.

As for baths, they only need them once in a few months or when they decide to roll in the mud, somehow.

Health Risks

Italian Greyhounds live a healthy and happy life of up to 15 years. But they are still prone to a few genetic diseases and need attention accordingly.

We tell you to take your pup to the vet once or twice a year; to check for potential health risks. You could check if the parents had any genetic or breed-specific disorders. So, you could treat your dog accordingly and keep them healthy.

Keep an eye on your dog's health routine and unusual behaviour changes such as; restlessness, limping, or pacing around. Some health risks they have include thyroid, eye, and hips.

Since Italian greyhounds have fragile bones, they are also prone to bone fractures.

A few common health issues for Italian Greyhounds are;

Hypothyroidism

Cataract

Glaucoma

Hip Dysplasia

Bone fractures

Von Willebrand disease

Obesity and

Dental Problems

A vet visit can provide your dog with all the necessary care and shots: which is vital to keep them healthy for a long time.

Sweater Weather

Considering Iggy's short coat, buy your dog a sweater for winter.

Their coat isn't warm enough for winter. Hence, they need something to protect them from getting frozen.

Speaking of which, Italian Greyhounds are not a fan of rain either. While shopping for a winter coat, get something to cover your puppy's fur and hope to prevent them from getting wet.

In Conclusion

An affectionate and gentle Italian Greyhound can make a great addition to your family. But if you ignore them, they revert to aggressive behavior to show their sadness.

Teach your children to be gentle with puppies. These Iggy's will be their best friends once they overcome their shyness.

Italian Greyhounds can go beyond to protect their owners. With love and attention, they would become a happy addition to your home.