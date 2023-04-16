For many of us, the idea of not having air conditioning in the hot summer months is not a pleasant thought. If you’ve got pets in your home, though, you need to think about what is best for them and how you can be a responsible pet owner, too. So, is it possible that air conditioning can have a negative impact on your pet’s health? We explore this in this guide.

Is Air Conditioning Good for Your Cat or Dog’s Health?

An air conditioning unit is only ever a bad thing for your cat or dog’s health if it is in a poor state of repair, such as having clogged or dirty vents and filters.

If an air conditioner helps you to keep your home in a comfortable and safe state for your pets and keep your temperature within the correct range, it is certainly likely to be good for your cat or dog’s health.

The Importance Of Air Conditioning Maintenance

One of the crucial ways that you can ensure that your air conditioning unit isn’t having a negative effect on your cat or dog’s health is to get it regularly serviced. Heating & air conditioning services can help with repairs as well as the sort of regular maintenance we should all get carried out.

Why Would Your Cat Or Dog Need Air Conditioning?

If you live in an area where it gets particularly hot then it might be that it gets too hot for them. Overheating can lead to all kinds of health conditions for pets, and this means that being able to lower the temperature is one of the perfect ways to ensure your dog or cat isn’t at risk.

The Benefits Of Air Conditioning For Your Cat or Dog

The benefits of air conditioning for your pets include:

The ability to keep fresh air circulating within your home

The ability to accurately control the temperature

Keep your home safe and secure for all of your pets.

Signs That Your Pet Is Struggling With The Heat

If your pet is excessively panting or drooling then it could be a sign that they are too hot. These are some of the ways that dogs keep cool on hot days. Muscle tremors and a fast pulse are other signs of potential heat problems . If your pet is also constantly trying to find cool and shady spots then this is a sign they are struggling with the temperature.

What is the Proper AC Temperature for Cats or Dogs?

It depends on many different aspects such as the age of your dog or cat, how furry they are, how old they are, and more. The temperature can usually be set at around 75 degrees F and this should be safe for most pets, but the range slightly above and below this may also work for your pets. In the summer months it might be difficult and demanding to try to make your air conditioning unit bring the temperature down hugely, so it is okay if it is a few degrees above this.

Can Air Conditioners Make Your Cat or Dog Sick?

Inherently, there is no reason why air conditioners should make your cat or dog sick. They should be able to help you when it comes to keeping your pets safe. If you don’t get them properly maintained, though, it is possible that the system could be unsafe for humans as well as for animals. You need to maintain the system properly and ensure filters are replaced and that vents are cleaned.

HVAC Tips for Pet Owners

If you’re a pet owner with an HVAC then there are a few simple tips to help you get the most out of it and stay safe: