The first time you bring home a new pet, it can be a little overwhelming. You've got so much to do and so many questions about how to help your new friend settle in and feel at home. We know it's hard to know where to begin, which is why we're here.

So how do you get started? The first step is figuring out how to bond with your new pet. What does that mean? Well, bonding with your pet is all about getting to know each other and building trust between the two of you so that they can feel safe and secure in their new environment.

There are lots of ways you can go about doing this. Here are some tips:

Play games together

Games are great because they give both people and animals something fun to do together-and it allows them to learn more about each other. There are lots of great games out there, but some of our favourites include fetch (for dogs) and hide-and-seek (for cats). Having toys can also lift the mood and increase playfulness in the pet.

Get them used to being handled

Pets (especially puppies) need to get used to being handled by humans before they're adopted into their forever homes. This helps prevent separation anxiety later (which is especially common in cats and can lead to destructive behaviour). If your pet is already used to being handled, you can start by just touching them gently on their back or belly. Once they're comfortable with that, you can move on to picking them up and playing with them while they're in your arms.

Get them used to being fed

If you're planning on adopting a new pet, it’s helpful to start feeding them treats or their usual food in your home before they move in. This helps them get comfortable with your house and feel more at ease when they finally do move in.

Make sure they have somewhere to hide

If you're adopting a new pet, it's important to make sure that they have an area where they can go when they're feeling stressed or scared. This can be something as simple as a cardboard box or bed with blankets or a room where you keep all your other pets' toys and things.

Train them

Training your new pet can be one that takes up a lot of time. This can involve offering a treat, putting down a toy or using different stimuli to persuade your puppy to go outside for the bathroom or understand when to heel. This creates a deeper bond between you and your pet as they now listen and understand you.

Take them on walks

If you're planning on adopting a new pet, it’s helpful to start taking them outside while they're still in the shelter or foster home. This helps them get used to being outside and feeling safe in an open space before they move in with you. It can also create an adjustment with different environments and possibly other animals such as dogs, or different wildlife.

Learning how to bond with your new pet is also about respecting what you have learned about them and being patient as you go through the process. However, it's also understood that if you rush things, it can be detrimental to the relationship.