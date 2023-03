"I've purchased about 5 different trackers over the last 6 years or so and had major frustrations with all of them from the tracker not even working to horrible customer service. The fitbark is far and away the best I've had. now, with that said, no tracker is perfect, and at times it might take 5 minutes or so to pinpoint my dog, but it always takes me to him. Battery life is sooo much better than all the others I've had."