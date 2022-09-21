We analyzed health data from dogs in 150+ countries.
“The FitBark is an outstanding clinical research tool for continuous, objective and non-invasive monitoring of activity.”
Dan Simionescu, PhD, Clemson University
Puppies sleep way less than human babies
Human newborns need 16 to 20 hours of sleep per day, whereas puppies only require 11 to 13 - which means they can spend even more time making our lives awesome!
Maltese dogs are restless during fireworks
Please pay special attention to them. On the other end of the spectrum among popular breeds, Beagles and Golden Retrievers seem to be pretty calm during pyrotechnic celebrations. Overall, bigger dogs tend to be less fireworks-phobic.
Puppies are nearly twice as active as adult dogs
Activity decreases dramatically from puppy to adult age. So if your puppy is keeping you running, enjoy it! He’ll slow down in a few months.
Vizslas, Spaniels and Terriers require lots of activity
...as high as 7-11K BarkPoints per day. These pups demand of their owners a special commitment to an active lifestyle. Among other popular breeds, Cocker Spaniels (9K) are more active than Beagles (7K) and Golden Retrievers (6K).
Worldwide, we like to walk our dogs at 6pm
Afternoon walks are twice as intense as morning walks. Dogs get big morning walks at 8am in Singapore and 7am in Australia, whereas dogs in Great Britain can’t resist a little lunch break. Not many other countries can pull off the midday walk like the UK, both on weekdays and weekends.
Puppies have the most trouble sleeping at night
If you have trouble sleeping and need a dog who can settle down all night, please consider dogs of adult or senior age.
Osteoarthritis reduces your dog's mobility by 1/3
Among adults and seniors, the drop in activity floats between 20% and 40% depending on the weight group. The impact of arthritis is significant and it's no surprise that researchers are so focused on creating new products that may improve these pups’ lives.
Dogs in Massachusetts are crazy active
Among other large U.S. states, New York, Colorado and California follow closely, whereas Florida and Pennsylvania fall behind.
Worldwide, dogs are more active on weekends
Saturday is the day of the week when dogs are most active. Sunday comes in a close second, and Friday third. We need each other to be healthy, so more time together means more walks for both of us.
Senior dogs are equally active, regardless of size
After a certain age, activity levels align pretty well, and size becomes less of a factor. This is particularly interesting given that small size puppies are twice as active as extra large puppies.
Puppies are most active between age 3-6 months
During that time, puppies are over twice as active as all the other dogs out there. Learning and exploring takes a lot of energy!
Switzerland has the most active dogs in the world
Europe takes the crown hands down in this category. Pups in Great Britain, Germany, Finland, Ireland, France and Italy also enjoy a highly active lifestyle.
Golden Retrievers enjoy a high quality of sleep
That's one of many reasons why they're such a popular breed. If you have trouble sleeping, please consider breeds such as Siberian Husky, Boxer, Golden Retriever, Labrador Retriever and many others.
The time has come for more precise feeding
The range of a dog's daily activity is extremely wide. This means that we need to start adjusting food consumption to activity and target weight. For example, to maintain his weight, your dog is allowed to eat a higher amount of food when you go on a 3-hour hike together vs. when he's home alone all day.
Dogs are champions of gender equality
Across all weight and age groups, boys and girls rack up a similar number of points and enjoy a comparable lifestyle. Not only do our dogs teach us love and loyalty, but also gender equality!
“FitBark can be used to monitor trends in the daily behaviour of pet dogs, and potentially, to detect disease and changes in well-being at a very early stage.”
Dr. Cathy Wyse, University of Glasgow
