To all our amazing pet parents across the United Kingdom: the moment you've been patiently waiting for is finally here! We are thrilled to announce that FitBark GPS is now officially available for your beloved pups.

We know how much you cherish your furry companions, and we've poured our hearts into bringing you a device that offers unparalleled peace of mind. Now, you can track your pet’s health, monitor their daily behavior, and most importantly pinpoint their live location, all from one device. Imagine the joy of knowing your adventurer is always safe, whether they’re chasing squirrels in the park or joining you on a great British adventure.

This isn't just about tracking; it's about enriching the bond you share with your pet. With FitBark GPS, you'll gain deeper insights into their well-being, understanding their sleep patterns, activity levels, and even early signs of discomfort. Setting up "Safe Zones" means you'll know if your curious pup ventures a bit too far, giving you that precious peace of mind. So, get ready to unlock a new level of safety, health, and adventure for your best friend. The UK chapter of FitBark GPS has begun, and we can't wait for you and your pups to be a part of it!

Shop FitBark GPS in the UK