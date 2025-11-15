Can surgery help our adorable flat-faced pets breathe better? An independent study by Ontario Veterinary College

If you're the proud parent of a French Bulldog, Pug, or other flat-faced friend, you know the sounds of their breathing struggles - the constant panting, the obstructed sleep. This is often due to BOAS (Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome).



Surgery can offer relief, but measuring exactly how much better a dog feels has always been subjective. To tackle this issue, a dedicated team of surgeons and researchers at the University of Guelph set out to introduce new tech tools into the process.



Today, they are conducting a groundbreaking study to provide concrete, objective proof that surgery works, and one of their key tools is FitBark!



Their goal is to move past human perception and use hard data (sleep quality, activity metrics, etc.) to prove the lasting value of surgery for pets facing these issues.



This research isn't just about better breathing; it's about building an essential toolkit for the future of veterinary science worldwide.

