We’re excited to announce that FitBark GPS is officially available in Australia starting today!

After months of development, testing, and invaluable feedback, we can finally offer Australian pet parents the ability to monitor their furry friends’ activity, health, and location in real time with our FitBark GPS device and mobile app.

A huge thank you to our beta testers! Your insights and experiences have been crucial in helping us tailor FitBark GPS to meet local needs. And a heartfelt thank you to our partner PetSure for their ongoing support and collaboration.

We can’t wait to see more Australian pets staying safe, healthy, and active!

Shop FitBark GPS in Australia