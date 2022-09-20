Replace me with your overlay component
Your Cart
Heads up! Your cart contains products that may be incompatible with each other.
Subtotal
$
NaN
Taxes and shipping are calculated at checkout.
Checkout
Media coverage
We wag our tails when we make the news!
Fitbark GPS Review: Is FitBark GPS A Good Value? (Our Expert’s Opinion)
Hepper Blog
Best Dog Activity Trackers In 2022
The Pet Journey
Best pet GPS trackers of 2022
Popular Science
Does Your Dog Need a Fitbit? Experts on Why Dog Activity Trackers Are Trending
Rover.com
9 Best Cat Trackers – We Tested Them All
All About Cats
9 Best Dog GPS Trackers to Ensure Your Pup Never Gets Lost
Good House Keeping
Best Dog GPS Trackers of 2022
Futurism
The Best Smart Collars and Pet Trackers To Keep Your Pet Safe
The Daily Beast
Load more
FitBark Newsletter
Health and safety tips in your inbox every week.
Company
Partner
Legal
Australia
Great Britain
United States
Worldwide
United States