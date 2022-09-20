FitBark careers

Think it would be fun to work in pet tech?

We thought so, too! We are a remote-friendly team with employees in the United States, South America, Europe and Asia. We stand for a smarter breed of pet owners. We insist on beautiful design, insightful data, remarkable technology. If you believe you would thrive in a nimble, bureaucracy-free organization that is leading the charge in transforming animal and human health, we’d love to hear from you.